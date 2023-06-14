Twitch streamer “traumatized” after her car is set on fire by fan who traveled 700 miles

A Twitch streamer has revealed a scary situation where a fan drove 700 miles to her house and set her car on fire while she was away on vacation.

Over the past few years, streamers and content creators have increasingly had scary interactions with viewers and obsessed fans. When it comes to attending conventions, both Amouranth and Pokimane have used security guards – with the former needing them because stalkers followed her.

Some streamers, including Amouranth, have also had issues with fans coming to their homes and hometowns as well. Those who have uncovered streamer’s addresses have, in some cases, broken into the homes. Though, when it happened to xQc, he was in a different location.

In the case of justfoxii, the Twitch streamer was out of town when a viewer made a 700-mile trip to her home, but it was still incredibly alarming because the ‘fan’ set fire to her car.

Twitch streamer reveals crazed fan set her car on fire

The streamer, who has been on a brief hiatus from streaming regularly, revealed that while she was on vacation recently, a man came to her house in the early hours of the morning seemingly looking for her.

“My mom called me and woke me up. She was crying and I knew something really bad had happened. She said ‘someone caught your car on fire, I’m sorry, I have to go the police are here’,” she said.

As she was away from home, justfoxii had to turn to her security cameras to see what was happening. Upon looking at it, she saw the damage that had been done and how casual the man was about it all.

“The firefighters came very quickly, I’m thankful for that, because the fire spread to the fence and burnt the side of my house as well, which my mom and animals were inside of,” the streamer added. “We’re all tramuatized in ways that I will never be able to describe but I’m just glad everybody is safe. I just never thought that when I started streaming that something like this would ever happen to me.”

She noted that the man in question has been arrested by the police and that they are dealing with the situation. While she wants to make a return to streaming, justfoxii added that she can’t really until things are settled.