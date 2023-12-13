Zack Snyder would “absolutely” return to SnyderVerse on Netflix

Zack Snyder hasn’t turned his back on DC – if the opportunity to resurrect the SnyderVerse on Netflix arose, he wouldn’t hesitate to jump at it.

After faithful, exceedingly adult adaptations of 300 and Watchmen, Snyder was handed the reins of DC’s feature future, starting with Man of Steel. His post-Dark Knight Superman (Christopher Nolan even served as a producer) was a god for a new age, for better or worse, and it marked the beginning of stark division and turbulence for the franchise.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was far from a resounding success, but it paved the way for Snyder to helm Justice League, the first big-screen team-up of DC’s superhero icons. It was a disaster, thanks to Joss Whedon’s bastardization of Snyder’s plans. Naysayers decried its existence, but the fabled director’s cut was released four years later – and it was well-received.

As we approach the end of 2024, the DCEU as we know it is about to end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. However, calls to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse are still prolific – and he’s not averse to the idea.

Zack Snyder would continue the SnyderVerse on Netflix

In a recent interview for Rebel Moon, Snyder was asked what he’d do if Netflix obtained the rights to the SnyderVerse. “If Netflix owned the rights to the DC characters in my extended universe, of course I would… absolutely. Yeah. No question.”

We should clarify: there’s nothing to indicate this will ever happen, nor is it clear if it’d even be possible. Warner Bros has licensed several titles to Netflix in 2023 (Ballers, Band of Brothers, Six Feet Under, and others), but granting the continuation of an offshoot universe under another studio is completely different.

Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of film, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that it’s a “tricky” idea, “because you don’t own it.”

We’ll likely see Snyder’s DC movies on the streamer soon enough, though. “Obviously we would like to license it at some point. We’d love to have it on so that fans can experience more Zack. The more Zack we have, the better we are,” Stuber added, but we could be waiting a while for the resurrection of the SnyderVerse.

James Gunn also responded to the movement earlier this year, tweeting: “I have to say, this has got to be the wackiest hashtag ever since 1) Netflix hasn’t expressed any such interest (although we’ve discussed other stuff) & 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest & seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we too have talked).”

You can check out our interview with the Rebel Moon cast here, and what Ray Fisher said about the chances of a DC return here.