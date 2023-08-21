Ballers soundtrack: All songs in Season 1-5

Ballers is now streaming on Netflix, meaning more and more people are searching for songs from the show’s banging soundtrack. So the following is a list of every tune that appears in the sporting sitcom.

Ballers is an HBO show stars Dwayne Johnson as a former American Football star trying to become the biggest sports agent in the business. The five seasons featured cameos from athletes and entertainers, including actors and musicians.

The soundtrack is also filled with huge artists, featuring the likes of Busta Rhymes, Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Isaac Hayes, The War on Drugs, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swifts, Outkast, Arctic Monkeys, The Kills, Puff Daddy, Nas, 50 Cent, The Killers, Public Enemy, and many, many more.

These are the songs and artists who performed them, listed by season and episode.

Ballers Season 1

‘Right Above’ It by Lil Wayne featuring Drake opens every episode of Ballers in style, while the following is every other song that plays during the five seasons.

Episode 1 – Pilot

Fantasy by Earth, Wind & Fire

Money On the Floor by Too $hort (feat. E-40)

Stairway to Heaven by The O’Jays

What I Might Do by Ben Pearce

Pizza Guy by Touch Sensitive

Mack Man (Got to Get Over) by Willie Hutch

You Hit The Nail on the Head by Arthur Adams

The Hum by Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Ummet Ozcan

Turning Up by ES.P

Episode 2 – Raise Up

Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See by Busta Rhymes

Granny’s Groove by The Soul Snatchers

Work by Gang Starr

Still Not a Player by Big Pun (feat. Joe)

The Only Way Is Up by Otis Clay

Blow Your Whistle by Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers

Falling Short by Låpsley

Episode 3 – Move the Chains

We Dem Boyz by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Sueco the Child & Lil Yachty

CoCo by O.T. Genasis

The Night by Capetown (feat. Phebe Starr)

Out the Speakers by A-Trak & Milo & Otis (feat. Rich Kidz)

Elevators by Chuck Inglish (feat. Buddy & Polyester the Saint)

The Call by A Rainmaker

Watching You by Slave

Alright by Kendrick Lamar

Cold by Allison Taylor

Get Lucky by Daft Punk (feat. Pharrell Williams)

I’ll Be There by Chic

Lifestyle by Rich Gang (feat. Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan)

Runaway (U & I) by Galantis

I Wanna Rock by Luke

Alright by Kendrick Lamar

Episode 4 – Heads Will Roll

Pieces by The O’My’s

Seven And Seven Is Love

Lean On by Major Lazer (feat. MÃ˜ & DJ Snake)

Fiona Coyne by Skylar Spence

Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) by The Delfonics

Do It Do It Disco (Tom Noble Remix) by Myron & E

Fantasy by Alina Baraz

Oh Shit by The Pharcyde

Under the Pressure by The War on Drugs

Episode 5 – Machete Charge

Dale Don Dale by Don Omar

Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) by Rich Homie Quan

Booty Killah by Elliphant (feat. The Reef)

Trill Luv by Yakki

Know What I Want by Kali Uchis

Whispers (Getting Louder) by Jackie Wilson

Best People In the World by Elliphant

Episode 6 – Everything is Everything

Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe

Your Style by Troy Ave

Do Your Thing by Isaac Hayes

Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) by Hashim

No Other by Shawn Anthony

Riot Rhythm by Sleigh Bells

Classic by The Knocks (feat. Powers)

You Came Up by Big Punisher

Episode 7 – Ends

Called Off by WLW8

What’s Up Fatlip by Fatlip

Body Talk by Cannons

Warm by SG Lewis

Hood Go Crazy by Tech N9ne (feat. 2 Chainz & B.o.B)

Future Starts Slow by The Kills

Episode 8 – Gaslighting

Feel Right by Mark Ronson & Anderson .Paak (feat. Mystikal)

Shake It Off by Taylor Swift

Playaz Club by Rappin’ 4-Tay

Subterranean Feelings by Jude Shuma

Big Bird by Eddie Floyd

I Don’t Give a Fucc by Nipsey Hussle

Mother of Earth by The Gun Club

Episode 9 – Head-On

All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers

Promises by Baauer (feat. Fetty Wap)

B.O.B. by Outkast

The Fightin’ Side of Me by Merle Haggard

Helios by Darius (feat. Wayne Snow)

Secret Fires by The Joy Circuit

Episode 10 – Flamingos

Fast Lane by Rationale

Watch Out Now by The Beatnuts

Quite Like by Her

Dimelo by Snakehips (feat. Tory Lanez)

Free Your Mind by Towkio (feat. Donnie Trumpet)

If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) by Nas (feat. Lauryn Hill)

Love Revolution by Will Young

Jesus Built My Hotrod by Ministry

Ballers Season 2

Episode 1 – Face of the Franchise

Sally by Bibi Bourelly

I’m In Control by AlunaGeorge (feat. Popcaan)

Booty Loose by Party Favor (feat. Fly Boi Keno)

Father Time by Jean Deaux

Bad Bitches by Lil Jon, Kronic & Onderkoffer (feat. Keno)

Put Me Thru by Anderson .Paak

AtoZ by NoMBe (feat. Durqa)

Stop Me by Christon Gray

Finna Get Loose by Puff Daddy & The Family (feat. Pharrell Williams)

I’m the Man by 50 Cent (feat. Sonny Digital)

Episode 2 – Enter the Temple

Kingston by Brolin

Trophy by Charli XCX

Live in This Moment by Kakou

Shake What Your Mama Gave Ya by Poison Clan

Ah Yeah So What by Will Sparks (feat. Wiley & Elen Levon)

Ants Nest by Jillionaire & Swick (feat. T.O.K)

War Ready by Vince Staples & Andrew 3000

Can’t Do Nuttin’ for Ya, Man! by Public Enemy

Episode 3 – Elidee

Goin’ Down South by R.L. Burnside

3 Percent by Kronic, Far East Movement & Savage

It Ain’t Safe by Skepta (feat. Young Lord)

Eastside Party by Thunderbitch

Tip Pit by World Champion

Tearing Me Up by Bob Moses

Feel the Love by Rudimental (feat. John Newman)

Episode 4 – World of Hurt

Swamp by Talking Heads

Choking on Your Spit by Seratones

Beware by Big Punisher

Slippery When Wet by The Commodores

Escarole by Cash Cash

Stars by Connie Constance

Muscle by Low Pros (feat. Juvenile) [TWRK Remix]

Episode 5 – Most Guys

Feel That by Kronic (feat. Raven Felix)

100 Roses by Jazz Cartier

Grandma’s Hands by Bill Withers

This Is the Lost Generation by The Lost Generation

New Level by A$AP Ferg (feat. Future)

Bring Yo Friends by Tunji Ige

Thought It Was a Drought by Future

Episode 6 – Saturdaze

Forever by HAIM & Ludwig Göransson

Hey Lion by Sofi Tukker & Bomba Estéreo

Where You At by The Bohicas

Raw Power by Iggy & The Stooges

Future, Pt. 1 by Bipolar Sunshine (feat. Goldlink)

Don & Dupes by Buju Banton

Things You Do by Arona Mane

Hrtbaq by Marz Léon

Episode 7 – Everybody Knows

Watch Your Bitch by Beanie Sigel

Bun Up the Dance by Dillon Francis & Skrillex

I’m a Thug by Trick Daddy

Feeling Myself by Mr. Furley

I Can’t Go On This Way by Beanie Sigel

Get On This by Ghastly

YOU’RE THE ONE by KAYTRANADA (feat. Syd)

Episode 8 – Laying in the Weeds

Push by Terrace Martin (feat. Tone Trezure)

All the Way Up by Fat Joe, Remy Ma, David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK (feat. French Montana & Infared)

Take This Job and Shove It by Johnny PayCheck

Sorry by Liss

Kemosabe by NoMBe

Tenkkeys (Classic Version) by Spark Master Tape

Episode 9 – Million Bucks in a Bag

Mi E Ti by Krano

Moolah by Young Greatness

LITE SPOTS by KAYTRANADA

Back Home by Shawn Anthony

Smoke Break by Chance the Rapper (feat. Future)

Hip Hop by Static-X & Dead Prez

Estrelar by Marcos Valle

Blunt by Chance the Rapper

Sharpness by Jamie Woon

Nobody Speak by DJ Shadow (feat. Run The Jewels)

Episode 10 – Game Day

Down to Business by DJ Lenny Ducano

Bend Ova by Lil Jon (feat. Tyga)

Soul Flower by The Brand New Heavies (feat. The Pharcyde)

Bank Rolls (Remix) by DJ AF1

Hell On Earth (Front Lines) by Mobb Deep

Walked In by Bankroll Fresh (feat. Street Money Boochie & Travis Porter)

Give Up the Goods (Just Step) by Mobb Deep [feat. Big Noyd]

I&I by Lost Under Heaven

Don’t Panic by French Montana

Shut It Down by Party Favor & Dillon Francis

Hate It or Love It by The Game

Girls @ by Joey Purp (feat. Chance the Rapper)

Do What It Do by OG Maco & TWRK

Ballers Season 3

Episode 1 – Seeds of Expansion

Dear Mirror by James Fortune & FIYA (feat. Isaac Carree)

Work It Out by Tye Tribbett

Everything In Me by Sevyn Streeter

Whatever I Want by Colleen Green

Patty Cake by Kodak Black

Episode 2 – Bull Rush

Amen by Meek Mill (feat. Drake)

Letemlive by Spark Master Tape (feat. Flmmboiint Frdii)

Queso by Pell

Who That Be by Rich Chigga

Sweet Love by Wizkid

Dreams by Barry Goudreau

Lose My Cool by Amber Mark

Episode 3 – In the Teeth

Chocolate by Big Boi (feat. Trozé)

Savage Mode by 21 Savage

All There by Jeezy (feat. Bankroll Fresh)

Good Times by Styles P & Styles

Ya Mama by The Pharcyde

Let Me Know by Hi-C

Mo Money Mo Problems by Kamaiyah

Episode 4 – Ride and Die

Right Place, Wrong Time by Dr. John

Shine by Meek Mill

Come Down by Anderson .Paak

Episode 5 – Make Believe

Young Hearts by NoMBe

Dark Red by Steve Lacy

Bambi by Jidenna

Boom Blast by Wiley

Episode 6 – I Hate New York

New York, New York by Tha Dogg Pound

What Time Is It? by Lou Phelps (feat. Innanet James)

I Don’t Know by Slum Village

Walter Flow by Klyne

Episode 7 – Ricky-Leaks

Make It by Pyrex

It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube

The Neck by Kent & The Candidates

We the People… by A Tribe Called Quest

Guillotine by Buddy

Too Hard for the F*ckin Radio by Mac Dre

Gotta Get It by Mucho Deniro, TP & Bad Seed

Episode 8 – Alley-Oops

My Crew (Woooo) by Cadence Weapon

OooWee by Rapsody (feat. Anderson .Paak)

XO LLif3 Tour (FCA Remix) by King Cash

Temporary High by Allison Taylor

XO TOUR Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert

Episode 9 – Crackback

I’m a Player by Too $hort

Pain by De La Soul

Love and Happiness by Al Green

All About the Money by Rellnromality

All In by Flame (feat. KB)

Funky Broadway Part 1 by Dyke & The Blazers

Episode 10 – Yay Area

Love Me For Real (Nik Weston Edit) by Rim Kwaku Obeng & K.A.S.A.

Eyes of a Stranger by The Payola$

How I Feel by Marco Mckinnis

One I Want by Majid Jordan (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)

Ballers Season 4

Episode 1 – Rough Ride

Wavey by CLiQ (feat. Alika)

WIN by Jay Rock

Give It What You Can by The Meters

Egyptian Luvr by Rejjie Snow (feat. Aminé and Dana Williams)

Episode 2 – Don’t You wanna Be Obama?

Black by Buddy (feat. A$AP Ferg)

Los Angeles Times by Endo

Taste by Tyga (feat. Offset)

Thangs by Bleverly Hills & Miillie Mesh

Brooklyn Love by Lolo Zouaï

BOOGIE by BROCKHAMPTON

Vent d’hiver by Luidji

The Essence by Giggs

Alive by Lil Jon, Offset & 2 Chainz

Episode 3 – This is Not Our World

Only You by Steve Monite

Heaven by Jahmiel

Territory by The Blaze

Stir Fry by Migos, KAROL G, Snoop Dogg & Rock Mafia

GhettoMusick by Outkast

The Other Side by Dizzee Rascal

Episode 4 – Forgiving is Living

L.S.F. by Kasabian

All by Umi Copper

Episode 5 – Doink

Whites of Their Eyes by Mattiel

Buggin’ Out by A Tribe Called Quest

Don’t Sweat the Technique by Eric B. & Rakim

Samson by Naz Tokio & Lauren Hashian

Addicted To Ballin’ by Kamaiyah (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Episode 6 – No Small Talk

Womp Womp by Valee (feat. Jeremih)

American Guilt by Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Grace by RIMON

ambea by Bad Bunny

All of a Sudden by Lil Baby (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

Lil Baby

Episode 7 – The Kids Are Aight

Now You’re Mine by Gang Starr

Let’s Get Up by Lateef the Truthspeaker

From The Ritz To The Rubble by Arctic Monkeys

Stand Up by Breakestra

Up Down by Rustie (feat. D Double E)

Boxframe Cadillac (’83 DeVille Mix) by Freddie Gibbs [feat. Z-Ro]

Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Evil by Ruthven

Hell by Jordan Max

Episode 8 – The Devil You Know

Half Man Half Shark by King Krule

Feel the Love by KIDS SEE GHOSTS (feat. Pusha T)

Jocelyn Flores by XXXTENTACION

Full Clip by Gang Starr

The Way You Used to Love Me by Diamond Cafe

Episode 9 – There’s No Place Like Home, Baby

Masters of War by Bob Dylan

Nothing New by Charlotte Day Wilson

Man In the Box by Alice In Chains

Sunflower by Rex Orange County

Pat Earrings by CASisDEAD

I Heard You Got Too Litt Last Night by SAINt JHN

Ballers Season 5

Episode 1 – Protocol is for Losers

All I Want Is a Yacht by SAINt JHN

Grinding All My Life by Nipsey Hussle

same squad by P-LO

Nika by Vicious

Far Cry by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

Overdue by Metro Boomin (feat. Travis Scott)

(If) The Book Doesn’t Sell by Ritt Momney

No Problem by Pusha T

Episode 2 – Must Be the Shoes

Rinky Dink II/We’re Gonna Rumble by Project Pat

Gold Teeth by Blood Orange (feat. Project Pat, Gangsta Boo & Tinashe)

Valentino by 24kGoldn

Put a Date on It by Yo Gotti (feat. Lil Baby)

All of Puerto Rico by Afrorican

Pure Water by Mustard & Migos

Boss by Little Simz

Episode 3 – Copernicursed

Cherrystones by Eugene McDaniels

Drain by Shy Girls

Koruna & Lime by Injury Reserve (feat. A-Trak)

RICKY by Denzel Curry

Anybody by Burna Boy

Get To Know by Cosmo’s Midnight (feat. Winston Surfshirt)

Uno by Ambjaay

Bussdown by Maxo Kream

What Do You Mean? by Skepta (feat. J Hus)

Episode 4 – Municipal

Suge by DaBaby

Countin’ Up by Rico Nasty

Before This by LATER & CASisDEAD

Crushed Up by Future

Freelance by Toro y Moi

Hunger by Sam Sure

You Were Right by RÜFÜS DU SOL

Bow To the King by Alibi Music

Episode 5 – Crumbs

BFK by Freddie Gibbs

Guess Again by Plan B

Aloha by 10k.Caash (feat. GUN40)

My Town by Baka Not Nice (feat. Giggs)

ORANGE SODA by Baby Keem

Broke Leg by Tory Lanez & Rich The Kid

Some Place Else by MorMor

Episode 6 – Edutainment

WASTE MY TIME by Zaia

Playa by St. Panther

Atak of Da Bal-Hedz by Onyx

Ride by TOBi & Clayjay

Flea Market by Tierra Whack

Dem a Lie by Pa Salieu

Episode 7 – Who Wants a Lillipop

Hottest in the City by Ty Dolla $ign

Personal Jesus (Eric Prydz Remix) by Depeche Mode

Cash Shit by Megan Thee Stallion (feat. DaBaby)

Askamaya by Teni

Check by Dame D.O.L.L.A.

star signs by Odunsi (The Engine) (feat. Runtown)

Odunsi (The Engine)

Do That Thing by Crystal Caines

Rapid Fire by Santi (feat. Shane Eagle & Amaarae)

Maayaa by Juls, Tiggs Da Author & Santi

Watch Me by Jaden

Episode 8 – Players Only

Innocent Man by Burna Boy

Perfect by Cousin Stizz (feat. City Girls) by Cousin Stizz

Hot by Young Thug (feat. Gunna)

Jet Lag by A$AP Ferg

Busy Earnin’ by Jungle

Hell n Back by Bakar

New Drugs by Untradition

Ballers is now streaming on Netflix in the States. For more articles about movies and shows on the streamer, head here.