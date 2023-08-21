Ballers soundtrack: All songs in Season 1-5
Ballers is now streaming on Netflix, meaning more and more people are searching for songs from the show’s banging soundtrack. So the following is a list of every tune that appears in the sporting sitcom.
Ballers is an HBO show stars Dwayne Johnson as a former American Football star trying to become the biggest sports agent in the business. The five seasons featured cameos from athletes and entertainers, including actors and musicians.
The soundtrack is also filled with huge artists, featuring the likes of Busta Rhymes, Daft Punk, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Isaac Hayes, The War on Drugs, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swifts, Outkast, Arctic Monkeys, The Kills, Puff Daddy, Nas, 50 Cent, The Killers, Public Enemy, and many, many more.
These are the songs and artists who performed them, listed by season and episode.
Ballers Season 1
‘Right Above’ It by Lil Wayne featuring Drake opens every episode of Ballers in style, while the following is every other song that plays during the five seasons.
Episode 1 – Pilot
- Fantasy by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Money On the Floor by Too $hort (feat. E-40)
- Stairway to Heaven by The O’Jays
- What I Might Do by Ben Pearce
- Pizza Guy by Touch Sensitive
- Mack Man (Got to Get Over) by Willie Hutch
- You Hit The Nail on the Head by Arthur Adams
- The Hum by Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike & Ummet Ozcan
- Turning Up by ES.P
Episode 2 – Raise Up
- Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See by Busta Rhymes
- Granny’s Groove by The Soul Snatchers
- Work by Gang Starr
- Still Not a Player by Big Pun (feat. Joe)
- The Only Way Is Up by Otis Clay
- Blow Your Whistle by Chuck Brown & The Soul Searchers
- Falling Short by Låpsley
Episode 3 – Move the Chains
- We Dem Boyz by Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Sueco the Child & Lil Yachty
- CoCo by O.T. Genasis
- The Night by Capetown (feat. Phebe Starr)
- Out the Speakers by A-Trak & Milo & Otis (feat. Rich Kidz)
- Elevators by Chuck Inglish (feat. Buddy & Polyester the Saint)
- The Call by A Rainmaker
- Watching You by Slave
- Alright by Kendrick Lamar
- Cold by Allison Taylor
- Get Lucky by Daft Punk (feat. Pharrell Williams)
- I’ll Be There by Chic
- Lifestyle by Rich Gang (feat. Young Thug & Rich Homie Quan)
- Runaway (U & I) by Galantis
- I Wanna Rock by Luke
- Alright by Kendrick Lamar
Episode 4 – Heads Will Roll
- Pieces by The O’My’s
- Seven And Seven Is Love
- Lean On by Major Lazer (feat. MÃ˜ & DJ Snake)
- Fiona Coyne by Skylar Spence
- Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time) by The Delfonics
- Do It Do It Disco (Tom Noble Remix) by Myron & E
- Fantasy by Alina Baraz
- Oh Shit by The Pharcyde
- Under the Pressure by The War on Drugs
Episode 5 – Machete Charge
- Dale Don Dale by Don Omar
- Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) by Rich Homie Quan
- Booty Killah by Elliphant (feat. The Reef)
- Trill Luv by Yakki
- Know What I Want by Kali Uchis
- Whispers (Getting Louder) by Jackie Wilson
- Best People In the World by Elliphant
Episode 6 – Everything is Everything
- Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe
- Your Style by Troy Ave
- Do Your Thing by Isaac Hayes
- Al-Naafiysh (The Soul) by Hashim
- No Other by Shawn Anthony
- Riot Rhythm by Sleigh Bells
- Classic by The Knocks (feat. Powers)
- You Came Up by Big Punisher
Episode 7 – Ends
- Called Off by WLW8
- What’s Up Fatlip by Fatlip
- Body Talk by Cannons
- Warm by SG Lewis
- Hood Go Crazy by Tech N9ne (feat. 2 Chainz & B.o.B)
- Future Starts Slow by The Kills
Episode 8 – Gaslighting
- Feel Right by Mark Ronson & Anderson .Paak (feat. Mystikal)
- Shake It Off by Taylor Swift
- Playaz Club by Rappin’ 4-Tay
- Subterranean Feelings by Jude Shuma
- Big Bird by Eddie Floyd
- I Don’t Give a Fucc by Nipsey Hussle
- Mother of Earth by The Gun Club
Episode 9 – Head-On
- All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers
- Promises by Baauer (feat. Fetty Wap)
- B.O.B. by Outkast
- The Fightin’ Side of Me by Merle Haggard
- Helios by Darius (feat. Wayne Snow)
- Secret Fires by The Joy Circuit
Episode 10 – Flamingos
- Fast Lane by Rationale
- Watch Out Now by The Beatnuts
- Quite Like by Her
- Dimelo by Snakehips (feat. Tory Lanez)
- Free Your Mind by Towkio (feat. Donnie Trumpet)
- If I Ruled the World (Imagine That) by Nas (feat. Lauryn Hill)
- Love Revolution by Will Young
- Jesus Built My Hotrod by Ministry
Ballers Season 2
Episode 1 – Face of the Franchise
- Sally by Bibi Bourelly
- I’m In Control by AlunaGeorge (feat. Popcaan)
- Booty Loose by Party Favor (feat. Fly Boi Keno)
- Father Time by Jean Deaux
- Bad Bitches by Lil Jon, Kronic & Onderkoffer (feat. Keno)
- Put Me Thru by Anderson .Paak
- AtoZ by NoMBe (feat. Durqa)
- Stop Me by Christon Gray
- Finna Get Loose by Puff Daddy & The Family (feat. Pharrell Williams)
- I’m the Man by 50 Cent (feat. Sonny Digital)
Episode 2 – Enter the Temple
- Kingston by Brolin
- Trophy by Charli XCX
- Live in This Moment by Kakou
- Shake What Your Mama Gave Ya by Poison Clan
- Ah Yeah So What by Will Sparks (feat. Wiley & Elen Levon)
- Ants Nest by Jillionaire & Swick (feat. T.O.K)
- War Ready by Vince Staples & Andrew 3000
- Can’t Do Nuttin’ for Ya, Man! by Public Enemy
Episode 3 – Elidee
- Goin’ Down South by R.L. Burnside
- 3 Percent by Kronic, Far East Movement & Savage
- It Ain’t Safe by Skepta (feat. Young Lord)
- Eastside Party by Thunderbitch
- Tip Pit by World Champion
- Tearing Me Up by Bob Moses
- Feel the Love by Rudimental (feat. John Newman)
Episode 4 – World of Hurt
- Swamp by Talking Heads
- Choking on Your Spit by Seratones
- Beware by Big Punisher
- Slippery When Wet by The Commodores
- Escarole by Cash Cash
- Stars by Connie Constance
- Muscle by Low Pros (feat. Juvenile) [TWRK Remix]
Episode 5 – Most Guys
- Feel That by Kronic (feat. Raven Felix)
- 100 Roses by Jazz Cartier
- Grandma’s Hands by Bill Withers
- This Is the Lost Generation by The Lost Generation
- New Level by A$AP Ferg (feat. Future)
- Bring Yo Friends by Tunji Ige
- Thought It Was a Drought by Future
Episode 6 – Saturdaze
- Forever by HAIM & Ludwig Göransson
- Hey Lion by Sofi Tukker & Bomba Estéreo
- Where You At by The Bohicas
- Raw Power by Iggy & The Stooges
- Future, Pt. 1 by Bipolar Sunshine (feat. Goldlink)
- Don & Dupes by Buju Banton
- Things You Do by Arona Mane
- Hrtbaq by Marz Léon
Episode 7 – Everybody Knows
- Watch Your Bitch by Beanie Sigel
- Bun Up the Dance by Dillon Francis & Skrillex
- I’m a Thug by Trick Daddy
- Feeling Myself by Mr. Furley
- I Can’t Go On This Way by Beanie Sigel
- Get On This by Ghastly
- YOU’RE THE ONE by KAYTRANADA (feat. Syd)
Episode 8 – Laying in the Weeds
- Push by Terrace Martin (feat. Tone Trezure)
- All the Way Up by Fat Joe, Remy Ma, David Guetta & GLOWINTHEDARK (feat. French Montana & Infared)
- Take This Job and Shove It by Johnny PayCheck
- Sorry by Liss
- Kemosabe by NoMBe
- Tenkkeys (Classic Version) by Spark Master Tape
Episode 9 – Million Bucks in a Bag
- Mi E Ti by Krano
- Moolah by Young Greatness
- LITE SPOTS by KAYTRANADA
- Back Home by Shawn Anthony
- Smoke Break by Chance the Rapper (feat. Future)
- Hip Hop by Static-X & Dead Prez
- Estrelar by Marcos Valle
- Blunt by Chance the Rapper
- Sharpness by Jamie Woon
- Nobody Speak by DJ Shadow (feat. Run The Jewels)
Episode 10 – Game Day
- Down to Business by DJ Lenny Ducano
- Bend Ova by Lil Jon (feat. Tyga)
- Soul Flower by The Brand New Heavies (feat. The Pharcyde)
- Bank Rolls (Remix) by DJ AF1
- Hell On Earth (Front Lines) by Mobb Deep
- Walked In by Bankroll Fresh (feat. Street Money Boochie & Travis Porter)
- Give Up the Goods (Just Step) by Mobb Deep [feat. Big Noyd]
- I&I by Lost Under Heaven
- Don’t Panic by French Montana
- Shut It Down by Party Favor & Dillon Francis
- Hate It or Love It by The Game
- Girls @ by Joey Purp (feat. Chance the Rapper)
- Do What It Do by OG Maco & TWRK
Ballers Season 3
Episode 1 – Seeds of Expansion
- Dear Mirror by James Fortune & FIYA (feat. Isaac Carree)
- Work It Out by Tye Tribbett
- Everything In Me by Sevyn Streeter
- Whatever I Want by Colleen Green
- Patty Cake by Kodak Black
Episode 2 – Bull Rush
- Amen by Meek Mill (feat. Drake)
- Letemlive by Spark Master Tape (feat. Flmmboiint Frdii)
- Queso by Pell
- Who That Be by Rich Chigga
- Sweet Love by Wizkid
- Dreams by Barry Goudreau
- Lose My Cool by Amber Mark
Episode 3 – In the Teeth
- Chocolate by Big Boi (feat. Trozé)
- Savage Mode by 21 Savage
- All There by Jeezy (feat. Bankroll Fresh)
- Good Times by Styles P & Styles
- Ya Mama by The Pharcyde
- Let Me Know by Hi-C
- Mo Money Mo Problems by Kamaiyah
Episode 4 – Ride and Die
- Right Place, Wrong Time by Dr. John
- Shine by Meek Mill
- Come Down by Anderson .Paak
Episode 5 – Make Believe
- Young Hearts by NoMBe
- Dark Red by Steve Lacy
- Bambi by Jidenna
- Boom Blast by Wiley
Episode 6 – I Hate New York
- New York, New York by Tha Dogg Pound
- What Time Is It? by Lou Phelps (feat. Innanet James)
- I Don’t Know by Slum Village
- Walter Flow by Klyne
Episode 7 – Ricky-Leaks
- Make It by Pyrex
- It Was a Good Day by Ice Cube
- The Neck by Kent & The Candidates
- We the People… by A Tribe Called Quest
- Guillotine by Buddy
- Too Hard for the F*ckin Radio by Mac Dre
- Gotta Get It by Mucho Deniro, TP & Bad Seed
Episode 8 – Alley-Oops
- My Crew (Woooo) by Cadence Weapon
- OooWee by Rapsody (feat. Anderson .Paak)
- XO LLif3 Tour (FCA Remix) by King Cash
- Temporary High by Allison Taylor
- XO TOUR Llif3 by Lil Uzi Vert
Episode 9 – Crackback
- I’m a Player by Too $hort
- Pain by De La Soul
- Love and Happiness by Al Green
- All About the Money by Rellnromality
- All In by Flame (feat. KB)
- Funky Broadway Part 1 by Dyke & The Blazers
Episode 10 – Yay Area
- Love Me For Real (Nik Weston Edit) by Rim Kwaku Obeng & K.A.S.A.
- Eyes of a Stranger by The Payola$
- How I Feel by Marco Mckinnis
- One I Want by Majid Jordan (feat. PARTYNEXTDOOR)
Ballers Season 4
Episode 1 – Rough Ride
- Wavey by CLiQ (feat. Alika)
- WIN by Jay Rock
- Give It What You Can by The Meters
- Egyptian Luvr by Rejjie Snow (feat. Aminé and Dana Williams)
Episode 2 – Don’t You wanna Be Obama?
- Black by Buddy (feat. A$AP Ferg)
- Los Angeles Times by Endo
- Taste by Tyga (feat. Offset)
- Thangs by Bleverly Hills & Miillie Mesh
- Brooklyn Love by Lolo Zouaï
- BOOGIE by BROCKHAMPTON
- Vent d’hiver by Luidji
- The Essence by Giggs
- Alive by Lil Jon, Offset & 2 Chainz
Episode 3 – This is Not Our World
- Only You by Steve Monite
- Heaven by Jahmiel
- Territory by The Blaze
- Stir Fry by Migos, KAROL G, Snoop Dogg & Rock Mafia
- GhettoMusick by Outkast
- The Other Side by Dizzee Rascal
Episode 4 – Forgiving is Living
- L.S.F. by Kasabian
- All by Umi Copper
Episode 5 – Doink
- Whites of Their Eyes by Mattiel
- Buggin’ Out by A Tribe Called Quest
- Don’t Sweat the Technique by Eric B. & Rakim
- Samson by Naz Tokio & Lauren Hashian
- Addicted To Ballin’ by Kamaiyah (feat. ScHoolboy Q)
Episode 6 – No Small Talk
- Womp Womp by Valee (feat. Jeremih)
- American Guilt by Unknown Mortal Orchestra
- Grace by RIMON
- ambea by Bad Bunny
- All of a Sudden by Lil Baby (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
- Lil Baby
Episode 7 – The Kids Are Aight
- Now You’re Mine by Gang Starr
- Let’s Get Up by Lateef the Truthspeaker
- From The Ritz To The Rubble by Arctic Monkeys
- Stand Up by Breakestra
- Up Down by Rustie (feat. D Double E)
- Boxframe Cadillac (’83 DeVille Mix) by Freddie Gibbs [feat. Z-Ro]
- Can’t Get You Out of My Head by Kylie Minogue
- Evil by Ruthven
- Hell by Jordan Max
Episode 8 – The Devil You Know
- Half Man Half Shark by King Krule
- Feel the Love by KIDS SEE GHOSTS (feat. Pusha T)
- Jocelyn Flores by XXXTENTACION
- Full Clip by Gang Starr
- The Way You Used to Love Me by Diamond Cafe
Episode 9 – There’s No Place Like Home, Baby
- Masters of War by Bob Dylan
- Nothing New by Charlotte Day Wilson
- Man In the Box by Alice In Chains
- Sunflower by Rex Orange County
- Pat Earrings by CASisDEAD
- I Heard You Got Too Litt Last Night by SAINt JHN
Ballers Season 5
Episode 1 – Protocol is for Losers
- All I Want Is a Yacht by SAINt JHN
- Grinding All My Life by Nipsey Hussle
- same squad by P-LO
- Nika by Vicious
- Far Cry by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
- Overdue by Metro Boomin (feat. Travis Scott)
- (If) The Book Doesn’t Sell by Ritt Momney
- No Problem by Pusha T
Episode 2 – Must Be the Shoes
- Rinky Dink II/We’re Gonna Rumble by Project Pat
- Gold Teeth by Blood Orange (feat. Project Pat, Gangsta Boo & Tinashe)
- Valentino by 24kGoldn
- Put a Date on It by Yo Gotti (feat. Lil Baby)
- All of Puerto Rico by Afrorican
- Pure Water by Mustard & Migos
- Boss by Little Simz
Episode 3 – Copernicursed
- Cherrystones by Eugene McDaniels
- Drain by Shy Girls
- Koruna & Lime by Injury Reserve (feat. A-Trak)
- RICKY by Denzel Curry
- Anybody by Burna Boy
- Get To Know by Cosmo’s Midnight (feat. Winston Surfshirt)
- Uno by Ambjaay
- Bussdown by Maxo Kream
- What Do You Mean? by Skepta (feat. J Hus)
Episode 4 – Municipal
- Suge by DaBaby
- Countin’ Up by Rico Nasty
- Before This by LATER & CASisDEAD
- Crushed Up by Future
- Freelance by Toro y Moi
- Hunger by Sam Sure
- You Were Right by RÜFÜS DU SOL
- Bow To the King by Alibi Music
Episode 5 – Crumbs
- BFK by Freddie Gibbs
- Guess Again by Plan B
- Aloha by 10k.Caash (feat. GUN40)
- My Town by Baka Not Nice (feat. Giggs)
- ORANGE SODA by Baby Keem
- Broke Leg by Tory Lanez & Rich The Kid
- Some Place Else by MorMor
Episode 6 – Edutainment
- WASTE MY TIME by Zaia
- Playa by St. Panther
- Atak of Da Bal-Hedz by Onyx
- Ride by TOBi & Clayjay
- Flea Market by Tierra Whack
- Dem a Lie by Pa Salieu
Episode 7 – Who Wants a Lillipop
- Hottest in the City by Ty Dolla $ign
- Personal Jesus (Eric Prydz Remix) by Depeche Mode
- Cash Shit by Megan Thee Stallion (feat. DaBaby)
- Askamaya by Teni
- Check by Dame D.O.L.L.A.
- star signs by Odunsi (The Engine) (feat. Runtown)
- Odunsi (The Engine)
- Do That Thing by Crystal Caines
- Rapid Fire by Santi (feat. Shane Eagle & Amaarae)
- Maayaa by Juls, Tiggs Da Author & Santi
- Watch Me by Jaden
Episode 8 – Players Only
- Innocent Man by Burna Boy
- Perfect by Cousin Stizz (feat. City Girls) by Cousin Stizz
- Hot by Young Thug (feat. Gunna)
- Jet Lag by A$AP Ferg
- Busy Earnin’ by Jungle
- Hell n Back by Bakar
- New Drugs by Untradition
