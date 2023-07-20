YouTuber uncovers raunchy Spongebob Squarepants drawings from cartoon’s early days

Lost media YouTuber, LSuperSonicQ, uncovered a book of raunchy Spongebob SquarePants drawings created by its team during the cartoon’s early days.

In an interview with Hogan’s Alley in 2012, former writer and storyboard director for Spongebob Kent Osborne revealed that the storyboard artists once created crude drawings of Spongbob’s characters on Post-It notes to make the staff laugh back in the early 2000s.

These drawings would eventually be compiled by storyboard director Sam Henderson into a book called “Behind Closed Doors” with all the artist’s names obscured in anagrams.

This book would go on as a lost media legend in the Spongebob community, but many were unsure if it would ever be publicly released, or if any copies even existed. However, almost 20 years since its creation, fans can now see some of these infamous drawings for themselves.

In a video by lost media YouTuber LSuperSonicQ, he revealed that a source had contacted him saying they had a photocopy of the book. And it was revealed that the book was everything that Osborne had described it as.

Titled “Behind Closed Doors: Horrible, filthy, vile, disgusting, inappropriate, off-model drawings by the crew of a popular cartoon show”, it is filled with a plethora of incredibly crude drawings of the show’s characters engaged in various sexual acts.

LSuperSonicQ only received a few pages of the book from the source, however, he had uploaded everything he had been sent to the Internet Archive.

LSuperSonicQ Behind Closed Doors was created by artists working on Spongebob SquarePants in its early days

However, it was then revealed that the copy of which the source had given wasn’t from the original book. As explained by the source, “The reference mine was copied from wasn’t professionally bound of anything. It was held together in a nondescript spiral notebook.”

“I’m not 100% sure, but I think that was one of the originals rather than being a 3rd, 4th, 5th, printing. I do not know how many were made.” It was also revealed by the source that two pages weren’t copied as they wanted them to be left out.

Despite the currently publicly viewable drawings depicting crude sexual and gross-out humor, it was confirmed that there were drawings that depicted “1940s war imagery that uses company logos” and another that shows actual harm to characters.