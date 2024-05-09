TV & Movies

New Young Sheldon scene could solve frustrating Big Bang Theory plot hole

Jasmine Valentine
Tam and Sheldon in Young Sheldon, who are also in Big Bang TheoryCBS

A classic Young Sheldon character is returning for a final appearance in the show, which could solve a frustrating plot from The Big Bang Theory.

Sheldon’s childhood friend Tam — who was last seen at Medford High School in Season 4 — is coming back for one final scene in Young Sheldon Season 7. With a preview clip now making waves on TikTok, fans think Tam’s return could solve one of the most frustrating plots in Big Bang Theory history: why Tam made Sheldon’s enemies list.

“So we’re gonna see how Tam ends up on Sheldon’s list of enemies?” one TikTok comment reads, while another agreed “Tam!! I’m crying!! It’s been so long.”

The preview clip itself is pretty straightforward, with Sheldon inviting Tam out for lunch. However, there’s a misunderstanding as Sheldon asks him to meet at their old lunch table in the library. As there are only four episodes of Young Sheldon left until it ends for good, the scene is likely to be the last time the pair meet until their awkward reunion in Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory.

Cutting off just before the pair get into conversation, fans are left wondering if their upcoming chat will address why Tam and Sheldon parted ways on bad terms — at least, they did according to Sheldon. It’s revealed in Season 12 that Sheldon was mad that Tam never moved to California with him, choosing to finish his education in Texas so he can stay close to a girl he’s seeing.

Tam was never mentioned in TBBT until this episode, which is something that has always bothered Young Sheldon fans who have watched the original show.

“The writers should be fired for that blunder,” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “Pretty sure that what this guy means is that Tam’s role in Young Sheldon got WAY smaller and given how Tam and Sheldon refer to each other in TBBT it looks like Sheldon was best friends and super close to him until Sheldon left Texas.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.

