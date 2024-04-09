Yellowstone fans can kill time with this fantastic cowboy show on Netflix

For those looking for a new show to fill the time before Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, Netflix has the perfect cowboy show.

There’s still a while to wait before Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 hits screens in November. And while Taylor Sheridan has covered all bases with his curated selection of Yellowstone spinoffs, that may not be enough for some viewers.

Luckily, Yellowstone fans have found the perfect alternative for when you’ve gone through every piece of Dutton family history: Longmire. Netflix is forever adding some of the best new TV shows to its platform every month, so you might have missed Longmire if you weren’t looking for it.

Dubbed as a fellow “cowboy show”, Longmire has proven itself to be a worthy addition to the Western small screen world. Much like Yellowstone, it’s a neo-Western crime drama. But where Yellowstone is the creation of Sheridan, Longmire is based on the series of novels, Walt Longmire Mysteries, by Craig Johnson.

It also takes place in Wyoming, the neighboring state of the Dutton’s Montana. Longmire follows Walt Longmire, a sheriff who investigates major crimes. It premiered on A&E, and became the highest-rated original drama series on the network.

However, in 2014, A&E announced that it wouldn’t be renewing the show. Netflix eventually picked it up, green-lighting Season 4, and ran it for another two seasons until it ended in 2017. While Longmire has appeared on the Yellowstone subreddit recently as a recommendation for killing time, it’s been a staple among fans for years.

“Longmore is amazing. That show is much slower paced and builds the characters a lot more,” one Reddit user said of the show. Another added: “I liked Longmire a lot. Fantastic show.”

“I loved the Longmire series. It is one of those shows I will watch whenever I see it rebroadcast on TV,” another wrote.

A third wrote: “I’ve watched the entire series of Longmire and I’m a big fan!! I think you’ll enjoy it. Walt is extremely lovable! It has a good storyline and some nice plot twists.”

Longmire currently sits at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Be sure to check out our guide for more shows like Yellowstone.