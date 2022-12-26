Will there be a Matilda 2 on Netflix?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Will there ever be a Matilda 2? Matilda the Musical just hit the streaming platform, but will there ever be a sequel to Roald Dahl’s classic story?

Matilda the Musical is an adaptation of Tim Minchin’s 2011 stage show, in itself based on Roald Dahl’s beloved 1988 novel. If you didn’t discover the story there, you probably found it in Danny DeVito’s 1996 masterpiece.

In our review, we said the Netflix movie was “loud, bright, and garish, and if they can cope with the darker strands of the story, kids are going to love it.”

With the musical arriving on the streaming platform this Christmas, viewers may be wondering: will there be a Matilda 2?

Is there going to be a Matilda 2 on Netflix?

While Matilda 2 hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix, it’s extremely unlikely we’ll see a sequel to the musical.

This is for a simple reason: unlike Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator and Roald Dahl didn’t write a follow-up to the original novel, nor has there been a sequel to the West End musical.

However, Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson have expressed interest in returning to the world of Matilda for another movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last year, Wilson said: “For a long time, I was very resistant to the idea of a Matilda sequel because I was like, ‘Well, the story wraps up so nicely.’

“You know, maybe there shouldn’t be a sequel. But I love working with Danny… I think, especially like in the past few months, like, since I’ve been doing Cameo and Instagram, just all the messages I get from people who love Matilda, it really does mean a lot.”

DeVito told Comic Book he’d like to make a sequel – but it would follow Matilda’s child. “I always wanted to do Matilda 2, but when the kid was still a kid,” he said.

“But that was like 20 years ago, 25 years ago. Maybe Matilda has a kid and we can do something that, I don’t know.”

That’s everything we know about Matilda 2. In the meantime, check out our review here.