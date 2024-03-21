Why is Brad Pitt in the 3 Body Problem intro on Netflix?

3 Body Problem has landed on Netflix thanks to Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss along with new trio member Alexander Woo, but why is Brad Pitt in the intro sequence? Here’s what you need to know.

After years of toiling away with one of the biggest budgets in Netflix history, 3 Body Problem’s first season has now arrived on the streaming platform. Adapting Liu Cixin’s beloved trilogy of sci-fi novels, the series paints a picture of humanity in its biggest moment of crisis.

Naturally, with Game of Thrones showrunners leading the charge, the show’s production is larger than life with gargantuan sets and movie-quality VFX to boot. So with hundreds of names in the credits, it certainly took a team to bring this rendition of the story to life.

Article continues after ad

However, during the show’s opening sequence, you may notice some standouts. Acclaimed actor Brad Pitt, Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike, and Knives Out director Rian Johnson among a few of the notable names. So why are they all featured in the 3 Body Problem credits?

Article continues after ad

Why are Brad Pitt, Rosamund Pike, & Rian Johnson in the 3 Body Problem credits?

Brad Pitt is featured in the 3 Body Problem credits as his production company, Plan B Entertainment, was enlisted for the Netflix series.

Netflix Brad Pitt shows up in 3 Body Problem’s intro sequence on Netflix.

Beyond that, there’s no guarantee Pitt had any direct involvement with the show’s creation, nor will he star in the project himself.

Similarly, Rosumand Pike’s name is listed due to the involvement of her production company Primitive Streak Films. Her level of engagement beyond merely being associated with a production company that helped out is uncertain.

Article continues after ad

Lastly for notable names, Rian Johnson is listed in the show’s credits due to the involvement of T-Street Productions, yet another moviemaking team assisting in 3 Body Problem’s large-scale adaptation.

So while many celebrities appear throughout the intro sequence of 3 Body Problem on Netflix, it doesn’t explicitly mean they star in the show nor were they directly involved behind the scenes. Purely just that their production companies assisted in bringing the show to life.

Article continues after ad

3 Body Problem is now available to stream on Netflix. Read our review, find out more about the cast, whether you need to read the books before, and catch up with other amazing TV shows to stream this month.