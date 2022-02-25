Microsoft reportedly “interested” in making Fallout New Vegas 2

Rumors have begun to swirl around the potential development of Fallout: New Vegas 2. There have reportedly been discussions around the beloved RPG’s sequel going into the early stages of development, with a release date still many years down the track.

In the 12 years since Obsidian Entertainment released Fallout New Vegas, fans of OE’s magnum opus have been calling long and loud for a return to Nevada.

Following a pass-the-parcel game the IP of the Fallout franchise has gone through, it’s been an exhausting effort for anyone trying to keep on top of the potential release of an NV sequel.

Advertisement

Since November 2021, when OE and Bethesda were finally reunited under Microsoft’s roof, speculation has been rife about Fallout New Vegas 2. Now, following comments from Jeff Grubb in an episode of Giantbomb show Grubbsnax, a return to the apocalyptic desert might not be far away.

Grubb commented: “This is very early, but people have begun to have talks and say these words in sentences, and these words are ‘Obsidian’ and ‘New Vegas 2′”.

He went on to add “A lot of people at Microsoft think that this could work and there’s a lot of interest to make it happen.”

Read More: Everything we know about the Fallout Amazon show

This is news that is tickling the interest of fans of the series.

Advertisement

DUDE> ARE YOU SERIOUS? FALLOUT NEW VEGAS 2? SHHHEEEEEEESSSSSHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/H2JvrAShjO — DORIANGRÆ λ 🇫🇷 🇯🇵 (@TheDORIANGRAE) February 25, 2022

With the fickle nature of the gaming industry always at play, it’s highly worth keeping any hopes for this tempered, and to set your sights “years and years away” according to Grubb.

The main takeaway from this is the awareness of “an interest and conversations happening about making something like that actually a reality.” If you’re a Fallout NV fan, have your fingers crossed.