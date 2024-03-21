One of the MCU’s most mysterious characters will return in 2026

An MCU scoop and news social media account has confirmed that White Vision will return in some form in 2026.

The last time Marvel Cinematic Universe fans saw White Vision was in WandaVision when the character was introduced in 2021. The alternate version of the Vision character was created by S.W.O.R.D from the corpse of the superhero and Chaos magic as a weapon to destroy Wanda Maximoff and her lover.

The character has not been seen in any other Marvel projects since. However, White Vision, or reborn Vision, has been given his own spin-off show on Disney+ that was announced in late 2022 called Vision Quest.

A release date for the show has not been announced at the time of writing. However, the news of his return in 2026 suggests it could be in two years.

White Vision to return to the MCU in 2026

The MCU has expanded immensely since WandaVision was released and White Vision was first introduced as multiple new characters and teams have been showcased.

The sentiment from fans seems to be that this news is pretty disappointing as they stopped caring about the character around when WandaVision ended.

“It’s years between seeing characters we saw Ironman like 10 times in 11 years. Hard to care about a character we only see a couple of times here and there,” one fan said on social media.

White Vision should be an interesting character to see rejoin the Marvel cast, despite some disinterest from fans, as he should feature prominently in whatever arc Wanda goes through following her appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

The character, who is essentially a reincarnated version of Vision with all of his past memories, could also play an important role in future team-up films outside of his planned spin-off program.