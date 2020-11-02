 Who is Percy? The Walking Dead: World Beyond's mysterious new character - Dexerto
Logo
TV + Movies

Who is Percy? The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s mysterious new character

Published: 2/Nov/2020 11:18

by Daniel Megarry
Percy in The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC

Share

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: World Beyond introduced a mysterious new character in this week’s episode, but who is he and does he spell trouble for our survivors?

There were plenty of revelations in Sunday night’s episode, titled ‘Madman Across the Water.’ As well as giving viewers a solid backstory for Elton, Hope had a significant realization that will no doubt cause tension between the Endlings in the future.

But the episode’s most intriguing scene came during its final moments, where a stranger walked into camp brandishing a stick that likely doubles as a weapon. Is he a friend or foe? Could he be the “madman” from the episode title? There’s plenty of questions to answer here.

Percy in The Walking Dead World Beyond
AMC
The Endlings were approached by a mysterious stranger on this week’s episode

Who is Percy on The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

The mysterious new character is believed to be Percy, played by actor Ted Sutherland. He was announced as a cast member for the spin-off series in November 2019, and is best known for his role as Simon Saunders on 2018 musical drama series Rise.

It’s unclear what role Percy will play in the rest of Season 1, especially given how ominous his brief introduction scene felt. Fortunately, showrunner Matt Negrete has offered a teaser of what we can expect going forward.

“This is a mystery person that will potentially be around for longer than an episode. We’re at the halfway point of Season 1 and the presence of this character coming in is really going to change the trajectory of these next five episodes in a way that I think is going to be irrevocable,” Negrete told Entertainment Weekly.

“Things are going to happen in a way that are ignited by the presence of this character, and there’s not going to be any going back. There really are a lot of dominoes that we’ve been setting up this season, and I will say the presence of this character is going to send that first domino falling.”

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will get darker

Negrete later teased that there will be an “element of danger” that arrives with Percy, and that the events of the next episode (airing November 8) will make things “a little darker” than they have been in the first half of the season.

AMC
World Beyond showrunner Negrete teases that the show will get “darker”

“What happens in the next episode is really going to set the course for the rest of the season,” Negrete added. “There’s going to be an added threat. That could be a human element that they’re going to have to deal with soon. And that’s going to add a new sort of dangerous layer to things.”

Viewers can find out whether Percy spells danger or hope for the Endlings when the next episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs on November 8, 2020.

TV + Movies

Suicide Squad Director’s Cut reportedly coming

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:11

by Emma Soteriou
DC/Warner Bros.

Share

DC

An ‘Ayer Cut’ of 2016’s Suicide Squad is reportedly set to be released on HBO Max, however, there are still some doubts about the news, with fans wanting official confirmation.

Suicide Squad saw a split response from fans upon its release in 2016, with Ayer himself saying it had been ‘beaten into a comedy’.

On top of this, he recently revealed on Twitter that 40 minutes of his original version was cut. This has prompted fans to fight for a director’s cut, hoping to see the movie as it was intended.

Are we getting an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad?

Small Screen announced that David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad is set to be released on HBO Max, with two sources confirming the details. According to these sources, it’s expected to have a late 2021 or early 2022 release date, so as to not distract from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

This wouldn’t be the first re-cut movie to find its home at HBO Max, with Zack Snyder’s ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League also planned for release on the streaming service. That being said, there has been no official confirmation by either HBO Max or Warner Media and it’s likely that they will wait to gauge the success of Zack Snyder’s cut first.

Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph reminded fans of this, tweeting her take on the news.

Either way, fans are still determined to make it happen, using #ReleasetheAyerCut on Twitter to show their support for the director.

With the Snyder Cut set to star Jared Leto’s Joker, his appearance in a Director’s Cut of Suicide Squad too would mean fans could finally see the character as planned by both directors.

The re-cut is said to include a lot more Joker and Harley Quinn content compared to 2016’s release.

Though it’s best not to get hopes up just yet, this is definitely a promising sign for the movie.