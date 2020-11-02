Who is Percy? The Walking Dead: World Beyond's mysterious new character - Dexerto

The Walking Dead: World Beyond introduced a mysterious new character in this week’s episode, but who is he and does he spell trouble for our survivors?

There were plenty of revelations in Sunday night’s episode, titled ‘Madman Across the Water.’ As well as giving viewers a solid backstory for Elton, Hope had a significant realization that will no doubt cause tension between the Endlings in the future.

But the episode’s most intriguing scene came during its final moments, where a stranger walked into camp brandishing a stick that likely doubles as a weapon. Is he a friend or foe? Could he be the “madman” from the episode title? There’s plenty of questions to answer here.

Who is Percy on The Walking Dead: World Beyond?

The mysterious new character is believed to be Percy, played by actor Ted Sutherland. He was announced as a cast member for the spin-off series in November 2019, and is best known for his role as Simon Saunders on 2018 musical drama series Rise.

It’s unclear what role Percy will play in the rest of Season 1, especially given how ominous his brief introduction scene felt. Fortunately, showrunner Matt Negrete has offered a teaser of what we can expect going forward.

Read more: Huge Rick Grimes Walking Dead twist potentially revealed in World Beyond

“This is a mystery person that will potentially be around for longer than an episode. We’re at the halfway point of Season 1 and the presence of this character coming in is really going to change the trajectory of these next five episodes in a way that I think is going to be irrevocable,” Negrete told Entertainment Weekly.

“Things are going to happen in a way that are ignited by the presence of this character, and there’s not going to be any going back. There really are a lot of dominoes that we’ve been setting up this season, and I will say the presence of this character is going to send that first domino falling.”

Season 1 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will get darker

Negrete later teased that there will be an “element of danger” that arrives with Percy, and that the events of the next episode (airing November 8) will make things “a little darker” than they have been in the first half of the season.

“What happens in the next episode is really going to set the course for the rest of the season,” Negrete added. “There’s going to be an added threat. That could be a human element that they’re going to have to deal with soon. And that’s going to add a new sort of dangerous layer to things.”

Viewers can find out whether Percy spells danger or hope for the Endlings when the next episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs on November 8, 2020.