 Arrow Season 9: Stephen Amell hints at ninth season return - Dexerto
Arrow Season 9: Stephen Amell hints at ninth season return

Published: 4/Nov/2020 13:03

by Emma Soteriou
Stephen Amell in The CW's Arrow
The CW/Warner Bros.

Arrow star Stephen Amell has offered to return to his role for one more season, due to the ongoing health crisis. In a recent podcast, the actor spoke about sharing his idea with the show’s producers.

The finale of Arrow, which aired at the beginning of 2020, saw Stephen Amell don his character’s suit one last time.

The show gave fans a satisfying end to the eight-year run, with the finale looking at Oliver Queen’s legacy, following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Stephen Amell in season 1 of Arrow
The CW/Warner Bros.
Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen in Arrow

Will Arrow return?

As much as fans may have already come to terms with saying goodbye to the show, it seems it may be making a return sooner than expected.

Having helped establish the Arrowverse for The CW, there’s no surprise that Stephen Amell is already keen to return to Arrow.

On the Inside of You podcast, Amell revealed that he had spoken to the show’s producer, Greg Berlanti, about a revival.

“From my perspective, it wasn’t a far-fetched thing,” he said. This came after the ongoing health crisis meant a lot of actors couldn’t get out to Canada for production. As Amell is Canadian, and currently living there, it would be possible for the actor to continue working.

“I’m here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I’m going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead,” he told the producer.

Unsurprisingly, Berlanti wasn’t too sure what to make of the suggestion, but Amell assured him, saying: “Again, I hope it doesn’t happen. But, can we at least put it on the radar?”

Amell recently suffered a back injury on the set of the latest show he’s working on, Heels, so would be unlikely to be able to get suited up again for quite some time anyway.

That being said, with little news on the show’s spin-off – Green Arrow and The Canaries – and the current crisis not showing signs of coming to an end, the return of Arrow could be the way forward.

When is Black Widow coming out? Release date, leaks, cast, more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:15

by Emma Soteriou
Black Widow
Marvel Studios

Black Widow Marvel

New images from behind the scenes of Black Widow have been leaked, giving fans a glimpse of what’s in store. Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Having been a part of The Avengers, fans have eagerly awaited a solo film for Black Widow since 2012. Flash forward eight years and the wait is still ongoing, with the movie facing multiple delays because of the current crisis.

Still, there’s plenty to get excited about, with new content being shared and details being announced in the lead up to the movie’s release.

Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff in Black Widow

When will Black Widow be released?

Though originally intended for a May 2020 release, the ongoing health crisis has seen the movie pushed back twice. It is now expected to be released in theaters on May 7, 2021, unless further delays hold it up again.

In an interview with Marie Curie, Scarlett Johansson spoke about the movie’s delay. “We’re all eager to get the movie out, but more important than anything, everybody wants the experience to feel safe…” she said.

Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow

What has been leaked?

As the movie has already seen two delays, a lot of information has already been made available to fans.

It’s merchandise for the upcoming movie that has revealed the most, including extra behind-the-scenes images, as shown in Marvel’s Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book.

The book is only available in the US and Canada at the moment, so fans have been sharing a look at some of these images on Twitter.

Who will be starring in Black Widow?

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in Black Widow
Marvel
Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson as Yelena and Natasha in Black Widow

Johansson will once again be reprising her role as Natasha Maximoff, for what is likely to be the last time. She will be joined by Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov.

The Handmade’s Tale star,  O-T Fagbenle, will also be in the movie, playing Rick Mason. He will play a former love interest of Romanoff’s, with them both having worked at Shield together.

A cameo from Robert Downey Jr is also expected, but this will probably be taken from extra footage filmed during Captain America: Civil War.

What will happen?

If there’s one question that every Marvel fan has been asking, it’s: “What happened in Budapest?”

Well, it looks like the answer to this is soon to be revealed. Black Widow will be set after the events of Civil War and is expected to explain what exactly happened in Budapest, among other things.

As shown in the teasers released, there are not only shots of Budapest but also flashbacks to Romanoff’s past. This insight into the character will also introduce her ‘family’.

The group is set to reunite to take on the unknown Taskmaster, as Romanoff decides to face up to her darker past.

In an interview with Empire, the director, Cate Shortland, said Johansson will ‘hand the baton’ to Florence Pugh, as her character, Yelena, takes over the Black Widow mantle in the MCU.

With what is hopefully a final date in sight, anticipation is once again rising among fans as they look forward to Black Widow’s final outing in May 2021.