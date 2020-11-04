Arrow Season 9: Stephen Amell hints at ninth season return - Dexerto

Arrow star Stephen Amell has offered to return to his role for one more season, due to the ongoing health crisis. In a recent podcast, the actor spoke about sharing his idea with the show’s producers.

The finale of Arrow, which aired at the beginning of 2020, saw Stephen Amell don his character’s suit one last time.

The show gave fans a satisfying end to the eight-year run, with the finale looking at Oliver Queen’s legacy, following the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

Will Arrow return?

As much as fans may have already come to terms with saying goodbye to the show, it seems it may be making a return sooner than expected.

Having helped establish the Arrowverse for The CW, there’s no surprise that Stephen Amell is already keen to return to Arrow.

On the Inside of You podcast, Amell revealed that he had spoken to the show’s producer, Greg Berlanti, about a revival.

“From my perspective, it wasn’t a far-fetched thing,” he said. This came after the ongoing health crisis meant a lot of actors couldn’t get out to Canada for production. As Amell is Canadian, and currently living there, it would be possible for the actor to continue working.

“I’m here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I’m going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead,” he told the producer.

Unsurprisingly, Berlanti wasn’t too sure what to make of the suggestion, but Amell assured him, saying: “Again, I hope it doesn’t happen. But, can we at least put it on the radar?”

Amell recently suffered a back injury on the set of the latest show he’s working on, Heels, so would be unlikely to be able to get suited up again for quite some time anyway.

That being said, with little news on the show’s spin-off – Green Arrow and The Canaries – and the current crisis not showing signs of coming to an end, the return of Arrow could be the way forward.