Suicide Squad Director's Cut reportedly coming - Dexerto

Suicide Squad Director’s Cut reportedly coming

Published: 1/Nov/2020 18:11

by Emma Soteriou
DC/Warner Bros.

DC

An ‘Ayer Cut’ of 2016’s Suicide Squad is reportedly set to be released on HBO Max, however, there are still some doubts about the news, with fans wanting official confirmation.

Suicide Squad saw a split response from fans upon its release in 2016, with Ayer himself saying it had been ‘beaten into a comedy’.

On top of this, he recently revealed on Twitter that 40 minutes of his original version was cut. This has prompted fans to fight for a director’s cut, hoping to see the movie as it was intended.

Are we getting an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad?

Small Screen announced that David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad is set to be released on HBO Max, with two sources confirming the details. According to these sources, it’s expected to have a late 2021 or early 2022 release date, so as to not distract from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

This wouldn’t be the first re-cut movie to find its home at HBO Max, with Zack Snyder’s ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League also planned for release on the streaming service. That being said, there has been no official confirmation by either HBO Max or Warner Media and it’s likely that they will wait to gauge the success of Zack Snyder’s cut first.

Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph reminded fans of this, tweeting her take on the news.

Either way, fans are still determined to make it happen, using #ReleasetheAyerCut on Twitter to show their support for the director.

With the Snyder Cut set to star Jared Leto’s Joker, his appearance in a Director’s Cut of Suicide Squad too would mean fans could finally see the character as planned by both directors.

The re-cut is said to include a lot more Joker and Harley Quinn content compared to 2016’s release.

Though it’s best not to get hopes up just yet, this is definitely a promising sign for the movie.

Mandalorian Season 2 fan theory suggests new character will join the clan

Published: 1/Nov/2020 15:51

by Emma Soteriou
The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda season 2
Disney Plus/Lucasfilm

Star Wars The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian’s first episode of season two premiered on Friday, with the end revelation leaving many fans theorizing what’s in store for this season. The main theory suggests that a major new character is set to join the clan.

The show is set around five years after the events of Return of the Jedi, following a Mandalorian called Din Djarin.

This season opened with the Mandalorian heading to the Outer Rim, looking for more of his people.

With a brilliant start to the second season, earning praise from viewers worldwide,  it’s hard to know where the show can go from here. How could it be beaten? Well, leave it to the fans to find out.

baby yoda in mandalorian season 2
Disney Plus/Lucasfilm
Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian season 2

Cobb Vanth to join the Mandalorian clan?

As one of the biggest franchises, there’s no surprise that new Star Wars content means new fan theories about what’s to come for the rest of the season. And they have not disappointed.

The appearance of Cobb Vanth, a character who originated in the Aftermath book trilogy, left many wondering if we would see his return. The potential of yet another spin-off is already being discussed among fans.

However, one particular thread on Reddit has drawn a lot of attention, suggesting that Vanth, will play a much bigger role in Season 2 than first expected.

Mos Pelgo and the Marshal from r/starwarsspeculation

This would not only give the opportunity to develop on his story from the books, but also give some answers about his armor.

Although Djarin took the Mandalorian armor from Vanth in ‘The Marshal’, its origin will inevitably pose a lot of questions, especially after a glimpse at the return of a character thought to be long dead.

This could then bring about the question of what actually makes a Mandalorian – is it the person or the armor?

To build on this theory even further, one user (Danlozis) responded, saying: “I think both Cobb and Cara are going to join Din’s Clan as Mandalorians eventually.”

This would be an interesting direction for the show to go in, building on the current clan of two, including Baby Yoda.

While the theories keep rolling in, fans won’t have long to wait for answers, as the eight-episode season will continue weekly. If Chapter 9 is anything to go by, this season is could be a bigger success than the first.

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available to stream on Disney Plus every Friday.