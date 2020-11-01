Suicide Squad Director's Cut reportedly coming - Dexerto

An ‘Ayer Cut’ of 2016’s Suicide Squad is reportedly set to be released on HBO Max, however, there are still some doubts about the news, with fans wanting official confirmation.

Suicide Squad saw a split response from fans upon its release in 2016, with Ayer himself saying it had been ‘beaten into a comedy’.

On top of this, he recently revealed on Twitter that 40 minutes of his original version was cut. This has prompted fans to fight for a director’s cut, hoping to see the movie as it was intended.

It was ripped to pieces – I can’t emphasize that enough https://t.co/O40q3Qozy7 — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 31, 2020

Are we getting an Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad?

Small Screen announced that David Ayer’s cut of Suicide Squad is set to be released on HBO Max, with two sources confirming the details. According to these sources, it’s expected to have a late 2021 or early 2022 release date, so as to not distract from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

This wouldn’t be the first re-cut movie to find its home at HBO Max, with Zack Snyder’s ‘Snyder Cut’ of Justice League also planned for release on the streaming service. That being said, there has been no official confirmation by either HBO Max or Warner Media and it’s likely that they will wait to gauge the success of Zack Snyder’s cut first.

Beyond the Trailer’s Grace Randolph reminded fans of this, tweeting her take on the news.

There is no way the #AyerCut deal will happen until #HBOMax sees how the #SnyderCut does There might be conversations, but nothing more, especially with recent change in #HBOMax leadership Toby Emmerich is now the one who would have to greenlight — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 1, 2020

Either way, fans are still determined to make it happen, using #ReleasetheAyerCut on Twitter to show their support for the director.

Keep your fighting spirits up. ✊💪 Make the impossible, possible. I believe it can happen, so don’t give up your hopes and dreams #TheSnyderCut #ReleaseTheAyerCut#AlitaArmy — ZSFAN_PARADEMON_No.33!!!#ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@Superfan2016) November 1, 2020

With the Snyder Cut set to star Jared Leto’s Joker, his appearance in a Director’s Cut of Suicide Squad too would mean fans could finally see the character as planned by both directors.

The re-cut is said to include a lot more Joker and Harley Quinn content compared to 2016’s release.

Though it’s best not to get hopes up just yet, this is definitely a promising sign for the movie.