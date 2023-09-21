The title of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal gives a clue to where the shocking crimes took place, but where specifically did they happen? Amid the release of Season 2 of Netflix’s documentary series, here’s what you need to know about the location of the Murdaugh murders.

Back in February, a three-part documentary series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal arrived on Netflix, examining the shocking case of a series of horrific fatalities, culminating in the 2021 fatal shootings of mother-and-son Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

A lot has happened since then, with family patriarch Alex Murdaugh receiving two life sentences for the double murder of his wife and youngest son. However, three mysterious deaths with potential links to the powerful dynasty remain unsolved.

Season 2 of the docu-series aims to shed further light on the case, featuring first hand accounts from those who were there the days leading up to and following the murders of Maggie and Paul. But where did the killings take place?

Where did the Murdaugh Murders happen? Locations explained

Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who are survived by patriarch Alex and his eldest son Buster, were killed on the family’s $4 million 1,700-acre estate known as Moselle Farm, located in Islandton, Colleton County, South Carolina, in June 2021.

The property was sold off amid the conviction of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of double murder for the fatal shootings of his wife and son in March, and sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

The first mysterious death that rocked the local community and is explored in the Netflix docu-series was of Stephen Smith, an openly gay teenager who was rumored to be in a relationship with the Murdaugh’s eldest son Buster, although this has never been confirmed.

In July 2015, Smith was found dead in the middle of a rural road in Hampton County, approximately 15 miles from the Murdaugh estate. Although an initial police report stated he had blunt force trauma to the head and there was no evidence of a car crash, the death was ruled as a hit-and-run.

Netflix Stephen Smith was found near the Murdaugh estate

The case has since been reopened as a homicide following the investigation into the murders of Paul and Maggie. Buster has denied his alleged involvement, saying in a clip from the documentary-series The Fall of the House of Murdaugh: “I never had anything to do with his murder, and I never had anything to do with him on a physical level in any regard.”

Gloria Satterfield, Alex’s housekeeper who was described as like a “second mother” to Paul, died in February 2018 from a mysterious trip and fall. This also took place at the family’s Moselle estate. In Netflix’s examination of the case, it was reported that she “tripped over the [Murdaugh] family dogs on the stairs, and fell backward, and hit her head violently.”

Netflix Gloria Satterfield died in 2018

She later died in hospital. According to Morgan Doughty, Paul’s ex-girlfriend, prior to her death Gloria allegedly found drugs taped underneath Alex’s bed and opened up to Paul about it because she was “scared to go to Maggie.” Like Smith, Satterfield’s case has been reopened in light of the investigation.

In February 2019, Morgan and Paul’s friend Mallory Beach was killed after the boat they were on crashed into Archers Creek Bridge in Beaufort, South Carolina. Paul had been driving the boat that night, and was awaiting trial for charges including boating under the influence.

Morgan and the other passengers all spoke about the incident in Season 1 of Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, claiming that Paul was intoxicated at the time, slapping Morgan across the face and refusing to allow anyone else to drive the vessel.

Netflix Mallory Beach died in a boat crash in Beaufort

After falling off the boat, Mallory’s body was later found approximately five miles from the scene, with the cause of death ruled as blunt force trauma and drowning. However, Paul never faced trial for the incident, as he was killed in 2021.

To read about what happened to Morgan Doughty, head here

