Madame Web fans say it’s better than Spider-Man: No Way Home in one way

Madame Web fans have pointed out the one reason why the flop film bested Marvel’s juggernaut finale Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though it was supposed to be another notch in Sony’s attempt at a cinematic universe, Madame Web quickly fell from grace upon its premiere.

The film was disliked by critics and the cast themselves along with gaining a Rotten Tomato score than just beat out Sony’s flop title holder Morbius.

However, the movie wasn’t all bad as fans have pointed out the one way the Sony failure completely bested Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel’s grand finale to Tom Holland’s Spider trilogy.

Madame Web bested No Way Home’s cinematography

Now that Madame Web is available to stream if you purchase it from platforms like Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV+, more people have been catching up on the messy movie in order to see what everyone was memeing about.

And thanks to one of these viewers, fans quickly started comparing Madame Web with the finale of Marvel’s Spider trilogy Spider-Man: No Way Home and concluded Sony’s film completely outsold in the cinematography department.

“This is kind of insane,” Twitter user @bigmonkeong wrote with a side-by-side comparison of two stills from each film where a character in walking down the street in New York City, implying that Marvel’s still looks more like a green screen than Sony’s.

The user continued writing, “Tony (Flash) was in front of a green screen”…you mean like 80% of No Way Home and MCU movies in general?”

They followed up their initial tweet with more screenshots from No Way Home that are quite obviously filmed in front of a green screen instead of in the same room, ending their observation by asking, “How does f*cking Madame Web have better lighting, depth… etc than the supposedly good Marvel movies?

The ironic part of the Madame Web vs. No Way Home comparison is that both films had the same cinematographer in Mauro Fiore, who also did the cinematography for James Camerson’s first Avatar film.

The comparison is a bit unfair as Tony Revolori, who plays Flash Thompson in No Way Home, wasn’t able to film his scene on set due to scheduling issues, so visual effects supervisor Kelly Port had to work some CGI magic to fit him into the narrative.

Plus, as many No Way Home fans pointed out, the production had to adhere to restrictions put in place during the global shutdown, it made filming with everyone in on location a hassle.

However, at the end of the day, Marvel has been praised for making green screen and CGI work in the past, like with the final battle and suits found in Avengers: Endgame, so this comparison was a bit disappointing for hardcore Marvel fans to see.