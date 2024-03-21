House of the Dragon Season 2 trailers force fans to “pledge their loyalty”

Max released two new trailers for House of the Dragon Season 2, one from the perspective of the Greens and the other from the Blacks, both calling for fans and characters to “pledge their loyalty.”

The second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon is releasing later this year and Max has given fans another glimpse of the coming story with two new trailers on March 21.

The previews show the two sides of this upcoming civil war between the split factions of the Targaryen house, Green, led by King Aegon II and Alicent Hightower, and Black, captained by Queen Rhaenyra and Daemon.

The Green trailer showcases Aegon II’s bloodlust for war, while the Black trailer offers a portal into Rhaenyra’s schemes and attempts to curry favor with other houses and force them to “bend the knee.”

House of the Dragon Season 2 Green and Black trailers

The show’s first season is the lead-up to this inter-house battle, and the second season is supposed to be where the action kicks off with dragons and swords clashing against one another.

Those on team Black believe that the former king, Viserys Targaryen, chose Rhaenyra to succeed him even on his deathbed and are fighting to return to the throne that is rightfully theirs after Aegon II and his mother Alicent stole it.

On the other side, the Greens say that the former king renounced Rhaenyra as his choice to rule, because “the realm would never accept a queen” in favor of Aegon II.

Both trailers showcase the characters vying for power, hatching plans and running into battle. Each preview also briefly shows different houses from Westeros, like the Starks and Brackens, that each side will squabble with or attempt to sway to their cause for the thrown.

Fans will have to wait for the show’s premier to see where the story goes, but they can pledge their loyalty to one side or the other in the upcoming battle.