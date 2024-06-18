House of the Dragons fans “devasted” as creators reveal future of popular Season 2 character

House of the Dragon fans are “devastated” after the creator confirmed the fate of one of the most popular characters from season 2’s debut episode.

House of the Dragon season 2 has finally arrived, and the first episode of the new season included some shocking moments while setting the stage for the battle between the Greens and the Blacks.

While the final scene of episode 1 has been majorly talked about online, so too have the season’s opening moments — with Game of Thrones fans quickly praising the presence of the Starks and the North.

The opening scenes and conversations between Jacaerys Velaryon and Cregan Stark have left fans wanting more from the Starks and in particular, Cregan.

In Fire and Blood, the novels that House of the Dragon is adapted from, Cregan and the Starks play a key role in the Dance of Dragons, however, their importance in the war does not come into full effect until much later on in the story.

As such, showrunner Ryan Condal has confirmed in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly that, despite Cregan’s importance later on in the narrative, the character will not be appearing again in Season 2.

“Anybody that reads the books knows that he does play a role in the larger Dance of the Dragons. I would love to have Tom back. We really enjoyed working with him, but I think we need to play the story out a bit and see where it takes us”

Despite this, House of the Dragon fans are “devasted” knowing that Cregan won’t be back this season. Many also noted that the presence of the Northerners during this early moment of season 2 was a welcome return.

“Hearing that northern accent was so calming and cathartic. We demand more Stark,” wrote one X user.

Another added, “It was so cool going back to Winterfell. The music and the castle and then seeing the wall… takes me back lol.”

Actor Tom Taylor, who portrayed Cregan Stark in the debut episode of House of the Dragon season 2, is excited to return to the role in the future, stating “I was just itching to do more … I was in the costume. I was like, I just want to keep acting.”

House of the Dragon season 2, episode 1 is available to watch now, with new episodes set to release each week.