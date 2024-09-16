The perfect true crime doc to watch after Into the Fire is available to stream now

Netflix’s Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter is the latest true crime documentary to dominate the streaming charts, but there’s another, equally heartbreaking tale to watch if you’re looking for more.

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter follows Cathy Terkanian, a mother who seeks to find out what happened to the daughter she put up for adoption in 1976.

Her daughter, then named Aundria Bowman, went missing at fourteen years old in 1989. After learning about her disappearance, Terkanian teamed up with missing person investigators and survivors to uncover the dark truth.

It’s a true crime documentary of the harshest kind; a cold case that went unsolved for years. Unfortunately, it’s not the only doc that covers this particular subject, as Burden of Truth also follows a family member hoping to discover what happened to their loved one.

Released by HBO in 2023, Burden of Truth follows Stephen Pandos, a man who searches for the truth of what happened to his sister Jennifer, who went missing in 1987.

All eight episodes of Burden of Proof are available on Max at the time of writing, meaning it’s the ideal follow-up if you find yourself entranced by Into The Fire: The Lost Daughter.

Jennifer Lynn Pandos disappeared from her bedroom in ’87, with their parents initially maintaining that she had run away. However, after years of suspicion against his own family, Stephen decided to revisit the case decades later, no matter what it costs him or his parents.

Much like Into the Fire, Burden of Proof is a complicated study into family secrets and what it takes to advocate for someone who is no longer around.

For more, find out what’s going on with the Laci Peterson case. You can also learn more about Brenda Bowman, and find out everything you need to know about the Menendez brothers case ahead of Monster Season 2.