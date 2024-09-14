“Enraged” Netflix users boost new true crime documentary up the charts

After an incredible run of new true crime additions in 2024, Netflix has just brought users to new levels of rage with Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter.

Arriving on Netflix on September 12, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter has quickly cemented itself as the must-watch documentary of the month.

The two-parter follows Cathy Terkanian as she attempts to uncover the mystery behind her daughter’s disappearance in 1989, after she was put up for adoption. The search for answers leads to shocking and uncomfortable revelations, making it one of the most frustrating true crime stories added to the streaming service.

What’s more, Netflix subscribers have found themselves growing angry with the documentary. But not because it’s poorly made – in fact, their disdain is aimed directly at some of the figures discussed across the two episodes. Clearly, the sad tale is too much for some to bear.

As one Reddit user wrote: “I don’t think I’ve ever been more enraged by a person as much as that b*tch Brenda. It’s like what Cathy said, that she feels more anger towards her that she allowed this to happen to an innocent child, AND condoned and excused his past criminal offences and other ones we may never know about.

“And her keeping half of Alexis’ ashes enraged me, I can’t even explain it. But what a great documentary and I’ve already recommended it to all my friends and family!”

Another wrote: “I haven’t seen a compelling doc subject like the featured mother in this doc in a while. She drew me into the case and what happened basically. It was very touching, and very sad.”

The comment is referring to Brenda Bowman, the wife of Dennis Bowman, who confessed to killing Alexis after being arrested for an unrelated 1980 murder. Despite declining to appear in the documentary, Brenda forms a large part of the case and featured heavily.

“Damn that was awful,” said another comment. “Great documentary, but horrific story. Won’t spoil it but wow! Unbelievable how certain things unfolded. That certain thing brings efforts of other cases into question. I’d say it’s a must watch for true crimers.”

“Really sad story. The level of evil just kept getting worse and worse as the documentary unfolded. Really makes you wonder how people get like this,” another added.

At the time of writing, Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter is at the number three on Netflix’s Top 10 movies charts.

