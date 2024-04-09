The twisted case of Jennifer Pan is set to be explored in the upcoming Netflix documentary What Jennifer Did. Ahead of its release, here’s everything you need to know about if her dad died.

If you’re a true crime fan, chances are you’ve heard of Jennifer Pan. In 2010, she was “saved” by the police, seemingly the victim of a home invasion. Three assailants had broken into her home, tied her up, shot both her parents, and fled.

But this was the cover story. When Jennifer was brought in for questioning, detectives picked up on some inconsistencies in her story. What they uncovered was a murder-for-hire plot involving the then-24-year-old, her boyfriend, and two other men.

No doubt What Jennifer Did will dominate that chat when it drops on Netflix. Until then, learn more about the case by finding out whether Jennifer’s father was killed or if he survived the attack.

What Jennifer Did: Did Jennifer Pan’s dad die?

Not only did Jennifer Pan’s dad, Huei Hann Pan, survive being shot in the face, but he woke up from his coma in time to provide key evidence to the police.

While testifying in court at the 2014 trial, Hann claimed he woke up to a gun pointed at his head. He stated he saw his daughter speaking quietly with the assailants and also said she wasn’t tied up like she claimed to be.

As per CBC News, he said Jennifer had been lying for years about attending the University of Toronto and seeing her boyfriend, who he disapproved of.

York Regional Police Jennifer Pan hired a hit on her parents

“I was very upset because all our effort was to help her attend school and she was not,” he stated. “I told her to cease the relationship with Danny Wong or wait until I’m dead.”

While Hann survived, his wife and Jennifer’s mother, Bich Ha Pan, died immediately after being shot.

Jennifer, her boyfriend at the time, Daniel Chi-Kwong Wong, and their co-conspirators, David Mylvaganam and Lenford Roy Crawford, were sentenced in 2015 to life in prison without parole for 25 years.

Hann also successfully requested a restraining order that stops Jennifer from contacting her surviving family when she’s released from prison.

While Netflix is set to explore the case in greater depth, the highly-publicized trial and JCS’s YouTube documentary titled ‘Jennifer’s Solution’ have led to many discussions about the motive.

Some believe Jennifer, who was 24 years old at the time, is a ruthless killer who wanted her parents dead for monetary gain. But many think there is far more nuance to the case.

Hann and Bich have been accused of “tiger parenting,” an approach characterized by strict discipline, high expectations, and an emphasis on academic achievement, often associated with authoritarian parenting styles prevalent in certain cultures.

Jennifer’s parents were political refugees who fled to Canada in the late ‘70s. Due to their background, they wanted their children to make use of the educational opportunities they never had access to.

As the eldest child, Jennifer was supposed to set an example. She was barely allowed to see friends, date, or enjoy any social activities that didn’t involve learning. One former classmate told Toronto Life: “They were absolutely controlling. They treated her like sh*t for such a long time.”

Is this an excuse for murder? Absolutely not. But it certainly adds a layer of nuance to the case, one that’s worth keeping in mind before watching What Jennifer Did.

What Jennifer Did drops on Netflix on April 10. You can find all of the true crime documentaries hitting streaming this month here