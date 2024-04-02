Here’s what Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer is about so you can decide if the new true crime documentary is worth streaming.

The release of Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer on Netflix marks another entry in the streaming service’s vast catalog of true crime and serial killer documentaries.

Landing on April 3, 2024, it’s part of the broader Crime Scene tapestry created by Joe Berlinger, the filmmaker behind Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. This is the first time the franchise has gone international, and it’s sure to be one of the best TV shows streaming this month.

If you’d like to know what the new true crime documentary is about, here’s the gist of it.

Article continues after ad

What is Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer about?

Crime Scene Berlin: Nightlife Killer is about three murders committed by The Darkroom Murderer, a serial killer who drugged and killed men in Berlin.

Netflix The series is comprised of interviews, archival footage, and stylized recreations.

The episodes feature investigators from the case, relatives of the men the killer targeted, and one survivor.

Article continues after ad

In 2012, three men were murdered and robbed after being drugged with liquid ecstasy in Berlin. The perpetrator was dubbed ‘The Darkroom Murderer’ because one of the murders took place in a gay club’s darkroom (a small, dimly lit room at the back commonly used for sex).

The case was cracked after one man survived an attack, and the killer used a victim’s credit card to buy a train ticket. Identified as ‘Dirk P.’ in the press, he was sentenced to life in prison in June 2013 according to Tagesspiegel. Following the sentencing, he later died in prison.

Article continues after ad

The series explores Berlin’s nightlife, the fear felt in the gay community, and the motivation behind the crimes.

For more, check out the Netflix secret codes to unlock content on the platform, or our list of the best true crime of 2023. You may also be interested in the Ruby Franke documentary, or the whereabouts of Liz Golyar from Lover Stalker Killer. Or, maybe take a self-care break from the genre with our favorite feel-good movies.