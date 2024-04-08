9-1-1 star slams homophobic reaction to show’s first male kiss

9-1-1 star Oliver Stark responded to the intense homophobic backlash the show received after airing its first male kiss.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s hit drama series 9-1-1 just celebrated a major milestone as it just recently premiered its 100th episode.

Though this is a historic moment in itself, the show also saw its first on-air male kiss between Evan “Buck” Buckley (Oliver Stark) and Tommy Kinard (Lou Ferrigno Jr.).

Unfortunately, not everyone was happy about the show’s decision to show this kind of relationship as the moment was quickly met with backlash online with some fans saying the show was ruined now that Buck is confirmed to be bisexual.

Article continues after ad

But, Stark did not take these comments lying down, as he slammed any homophobic hate in an Instagram story that read, “If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show. I would like you to know that I truly don’t care. This is a show about love and inclusion. It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched.

Article continues after ad

“If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and realizing his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”

Article continues after ad

Stark was referring to the longstanding queer relationship between wives Henrietta and Karen Wilson (Aisha Hind and Tracie Thoms) that has been featured on the show since the pilot, and hasn’t as much backlash as Buck’s kiss did.

Still, despite the hate being thrown his way, the actor made sure to express how “humbled and overwhelmed” he was about the positive reaction the kiss and how the messages he received from fans made him so proud to play Buck.

Stark also mentioned that the series’ third creator Tim Minear brought the idea of Buck coming out as bisexual to him as he thought it would be “this is the most truthful way to continue Buck’s story” and Stark told Minear that he “110% agreed” because he “thinks it’s deserved and earned — and [he’s] excited to to get the chance to tell it.”

Article continues after ad