Virgin River Season 6 drops another leak — but not for the wedding

After fan accounts leaked potential wedding snaps for Virgin River Season 6, they’ve done it again — but for a brand new storyline.

Even though it’s incredibly unlikely that new episodes will air in 2024, Virgin River Season 6 is still holding the attention of fans, and theories are spreading like wildfire.

After showrunner Patrick Sean Smith revealed the key storylines set for Season 6, fan accounts on social media have been leaking set images — and they’ve now potentially found out about Mel’s surrogacy.

Netflix

Following leaked images of an apparent Season 6 wedding, Virgin River fan accounts have released a new clip of Mel talking to an unknown pregnant woman, possibly leading into a plotline exploring Mel and Jack’s adoption.

Article continues after ad

“Today, a scene of Alex with another actress who appears very pregnant, in discussion outside the cabin. Could she be a surrogate for Mel and Jack? Or a mother who is giving her child up for adoption to the couple?” one curious Redditor posted.

Article continues after ad

A second weighed in: “She could be yes. That’d be a nice story if that’s where they go with it.”

Smith has previously stated that Mel and Jack’s road to parenthood is set to be a key part of Virgin River Season 6 — but not all fans are convinced this is what the leaked clips imply.

Article continues after ad

“My other theories: just a patient of Mel’s,” another fan explained. “Even though in the books the birthing center is built upstairs at Doc’s clinic, it could be at the cabin now. Mel had said at the staff meeting in S5E10 that women in town still have to drive an hour to see an OB/GYN. She suggested creating a home-like environment for expectant mothers.”

While nothing has been confirmed by Netflix yet, it will still be a while before Season 6 comes to the streaming service, with a likely release window of early 2025. However, the amount of leaks current episodes have — and where the plot seems to be heading as a result — new episodes could be the last.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I believe that S6 is gonna be the final VR show as the viewership numbers will not be as good as they used to be and Netflix will sign it off.” another guessed. “It lost its appeal last season and you can see that there is a significant drop of enthusiasm of both main leads, Martin is done with VR for whatever reason he has…he is a good professional so he does what is required but not an inch more.

“My opinion is that it is mainly him losing interest in shooting more series, he wants to move on with new projects.”

Article continues after ad

Find out what burning questions Virgin River Season 6 needs to answer, and check out even more TV shows to stream this month in the meantime.