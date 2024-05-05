Unfrosted climbs Netflix charts, but viewers are split over the Jerry Seinfeld movie

Jerry Seinfeld’s new movie, Unfrosted, might be climbing the Netflix charts, but viewers have extremely split opinions about the comedy.

In a post-Barbie world, one would assume that there’s an appetite for movies in which a product is the star. Jerry Seinfeld‘s new movie, Unfrosted, is loosely based on the invention of Pop-Tarts, and boasts one of the biggest comedy casts in years. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to save it from some pretty divided public opinion.

After dropping on the streaming service on May 3, Unfrosted has made quick work of climbing the Netflix Top 10 chart. At the time of writing, it sits at the number two spot, just behind Robert Downey Jr. legal drama, The Judge.

But despite its impressive ranking, there’s a huge rift in audiences reactions. The hate seems to be vicious, with negative reviews dubbing the movie as unfunny, and referencing the fact that the insane number of celebrities and a reliance on decade-based jokes give the impression of a “fake movie”.

One example of the anti-Unfrosted crowd is this comment on X, which said: “Unfrosted is a soul sucking experience. There’s barely a single moment that is funny. And it has a collection of people that have always been funny. What the f**k was that?”

Another wrote: “Unfrosted on #Netflix was painful to sit through. It’s cringe on another level. Thought it was gonna be a fun watch since it had comedians I really enjoy, but I actually felt embarrassment for them. Bad directing, bad pacing, bad editing… the movie is a complete chaotic mess.”

“So I’m trying to watch the new unfrosted movie and it’s a HARD WATCH. It’s not a good movie at all, but I just paused the movie because they said a cabbage patch kids “joke” and I had to look it up. This movie is set into 60s, those toys were not invented until the late 70s,” said a third.

On the other hand, Seinfeld has his loyal followers, too. Some are praising the movie as being lighthearted and entertaining, and they’re going to bat to say that the film is, in fact, funny.

As one fan wrote: “Unfrosted is one of the funniest movies I’ve seen in a long time! Jerry Seinfeld should just do this from now on. Make a whole snack food/breakfast cereal cinematic universe. Did I see an Easter egg for Rice Krispy Treats??? You’ve already go your first squeal.”

“Unfrosted is absolutely ridiculous but did I enjoy it? You betcha! It’s basically 90-odd mins of some of the best comedic talents in America all in one movie,” said one comment.

Another added: “The #Unfrosted movie was so much fun! Just such a feel good, entertaining comedy. Well done as always @JerrySeinfeld! Seeing that amazing ensemble of actors in one movie was such a TREAT!”

Clearly this split is reflecting in other areas, as Unfrosted currently has a 50% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, where Tomatometer score is just 42%. If you’re looking to find out for yourself whether Unfrosted is a hit or overcooked, it’s currently available to stream on Netflix.

