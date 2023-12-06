The Last of Us voice actor stoked for Part 2 Remastered as fans can now play as Tommy

Tommy will be a playable character in new the No Return Mode for The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us voice actor Jeffrey Pierce is excited for fans to get to play as his character Tommy Miller for the first time in The Last of Us Part II Remastered’s No Return Mode.

When it comes to video games, many popular titles, both old and new, are now being given the remaster treatment on a regular basis.

This special re-launch of games typically involves new content, updated graphics, and more features to encourage players to re-discover games that were once the talking point of the industry.

The Last of Us franchise is one such series to undergo the remaster treatment in recent years, with Part I dropping in September 2022 and now, Part II is confirmed to be getting a similar revamp, with the remaster set to launch on January 19, 2024.

In a recent interview with Dexerto, Jeffrey Pierce, who voices Tommy in The Last of Us game series, gave his thoughts on the upcoming remaster of Part II.

Particularly, sharing his excitement about the fact that fans will finally be able to play as the youngest Miller brother in the new No Return mode.

Naughty Dog recently unveiled the brand new single-player mode, providing the following synopsis for the unique The Last of Us experience as well as a trailer to show off the new gameplay elements of the experience.

“Survive as long as you can in each run, as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles. Unique gameplay modifiers can offer new and unexpected challenges as you fight to succeed – and survive – in a host of different encounter types.

Play as Ellie, Abby, and a variety of unlockable characters, including never-before-playable characters like Dina, Jesse, Lev, Tommy, and more, each with unique traits to offer a variety of playstyles, and unlock skins for them as you progress to use in the mode.”

As mentioned above, one such unlockable character is Tommy. For actor Jeffrey Pierce, the idea of gamers being able to take control of his character is an exciting concept.

“I just had to sit back and get excited about the fact that people are gonna get to play as Tommy, which is super cool.”

And while many assumed this meant voice actors were required to jump back into their roles to record new voice lines, Pierce confirmed to us that he was not required to do any additional work for No Return.

“The thing that’s wonderful about the remasters of the first game and the Part 1 revision is that the work is all fully cooked, so all they can do is bring it a little bit further.

“I think we can all as the cast and Neil as a writer give ourselves a pat on the back, we don’t have to make that better. All they’re going to do is make it a little bit smoother and a little more cinematic.”

The Last of Us Part II remaster is set to arrive on January 19, 2024.

