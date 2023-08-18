Live-action Jak and Daxter movie with Tom Holland & Chris Pratt reportedly in the works

Jak & Daxter are getting their own live-action film adaption according to a prominent leaker. Two major Marvel stars are reportedly the studio’s first pick for the titular characters.

Naughty Dog has had its share of video games come to screens in the last few years. The massively successful HBO adaptation of The Last of Us and the blockbuster big-screen outing of Uncharted have been Sony’s flagship properties for games on film.

The next outing from Naughty Dog and Sony Pictures looks to be a live-action take on the classic platformer Jak & Daxter. MyTimeToShineHello who previously leaked full scripts for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the trusted source behind the info.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to MyTimeToShineHello, Ruben Fleischer who directed Uncharted and Venom will helm production of the Jak & Daxter film. Tom Holland and Chris Pratt are supposedly the top picks to play the duo.

The leaker says that Holland will play the role of Jak while Pratt will lend his voice to his peculiar side-kick Daxter. Holland and Pratt have worked together previously in Avengers: Infinity War and the Pixar film Onward.

Interestingly, Holland has previously expressed interest in the idea of a Jak & Daxter film, albeit with his own spin. In an interview with Gamespot in 2022 Holland pitched his idea for a gritty live-action take on the iconic duos adventures.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I would like to make a Jak and Daxter movie, and I would play Jak, but I would make it at A24 so that it’s really weird and dark,” Holland explained. “I would do a really weird live-action version of Jak and Daxter.”

While A24 isn’t behind the distribution of this rumored adaptation, not much has been said about the potential tone and direction it might take. We can’t imagine Sony would push the PG property too far but we’d certainly be here for it.

Article continues after ad

Naughty Dog Some fans think live-action was the wrong choice and 3D animation would be better.

Fan reactions are currently mixed surrounding the news of both the film and casting with some bemoaning Chris Pratt’s involvement with another video game property. Others say that “Holland and Pratt had good chemistry in Onward” and that a Jak & Daxter film could work if handled properly.

Article continues after ad

Being a leak, there’s no info on release dates or other cast members, and the current strikes from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA likely mean this one is a while off. Once more concrete info comes to light, you’ll find it here at Dexerto.