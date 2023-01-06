Ultimate 2023 anime release calendar: Every new show & returning series

With the fall anime lineup having concluded for 2022, a brand new year of anime is upon us. Here is a schedule of the upcoming anime shows set to release throughout the year of 2023.
There’s a ton of anime releasing in 2023. Keeping track of them all can be rather difficult, especially with the multitude of seasons to follow. So we’re here to help keep you on top of it all with a list of some of the most notable anime, alongside their release date or month.
Keep in mind, some of the dates for the anime haven’t been set in stone quite yet, but once information is revealed, the page will be updated with further details.
Winter 2023
Some of the most notable anime debuts for Winter 2023 are Nier: Automata, Vinland Saga Season 2, and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack. They’re sure to be worthwhile watches, since they’re based on strong original sources.
Here is the release schedule for January, which is the beginning of the Winter 2023 anime.
January
- January 5: The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady
- January 5: Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka IV: Fuka Shou – Yakusai-hen
- January 5: Tomo-chan Is a Girl
- January 5: Spy Classroom
- January 5: My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog
- January 5: Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister!
- January 5: Revenger
- January 5: Tsurune: The Linking Shot
- January 5: Technoroid: Overmind
- January 7: The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
- January 7: Trigun Stampede
- January 7: Endo and Kobayashi Live!
- January 7: The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte
- January 7: Buddy Daddies
- January 7: The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World
- January 7: Chillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army
- January 7: Giant Beasts of Ars, UniteUp!
- January 8: Don’t Toy with Me
- January 8: Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack
- January 8: NieR: Automata Ver1.1a
- January 8: The Misfit of Demon King Academy II
- January 8: Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown
- January 8: By the Grace of the Gods Season 2
- January 8: Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible
- January 8: Handyman Saitou in Another World
- January 8: Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement
- January 8: The Tale of Outcasts
- January 8: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Chaos in Urbanrama
- January 8: D4DJ All Mix
- January 9: In/Spectre Season 2
- January 9: The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2
- January 9: “Ippon” again!
- January 9: KJ File 2nd Season
- January 10: Vinland Saga Season 2
- January 10: Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire
- January 11: Suddenly
- January 11: Egyptian Gods Season 2
- January 12: Kaina of the Great Snow Sea
- January 14: The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It
- January 14: My Life Had It Made Season 2
Spring 2023
The list of anime for Spring 2023 is absolutely loaded. Demon Slayer is probably the most notable return, with the Swordsmith Village Arc. In addition, Hell’s Paradise is a series which may end up blowing up. Based on a Shounen Jump manga, Hell’s Paradise source material has already concluded and was well received as a whole.
April
- TBA: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc
- TBA: Dr. Stone: New World
- TBA: Hell’s Paradise
- TBA: Dr. Stone: New World
- TBA: KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!
- TBA: Masamune-kun’s Revenge R
- TBA: The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2
- TBA: Ousama Ranking: Yuuki no Takarabako
- TBA: In Another World With My Smartphone 2
- TBA: Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!
- TBA: Mashle: Magic and Muscles
- TBA: Edens Zero 2nd Season
- TBA: Insomniacs After School
- TBA: The Reason Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke’s Mansion
- TBA: A Galaxy Next Door
- TBA: Loving Yamada at Lv999
- TBA: Summoned to Another World for a Second Time
- TBA: My Home Hero
- TBA: Yuri is My Job!
- TBA: The Dangers in My Heart
- TBA: Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts
- TBA: Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury
- TBA: The Legendary Hero Is Dead!
- TBA: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far
- TBA: Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2
- TBA: Dead Mount Death Play
- TBA: Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence
- TBA: Ao no Orchestra
- TBA: The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses
- TBA: Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers
- TBA: Tokyo Mew Mew New ♡ 2nd Season
- TBA: The Marginal Service
- TBA: Too Cute Crisis
- TBA: The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls: U149
- TBA: Opus.COLORs
- TBA: Mix: Meisei Story – Nidome no Natsu
- TBA: Sora no Mukou e, World Dai Star
- TBA: Tousouchuu: Great Mission
May
- May 17: Oshi no Ko
Summer 2023
July
- TBA: Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season
- TBA: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation, Dark Gathering
- TBA: The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
- TBA: New Saga, Sweet Reincarnation
- TBA: Cardfight!! Vanguard: will+Dress Season 3