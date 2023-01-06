Ultimate 2023 anime release calendar: Every new show & returning series

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

With the fall anime lineup having concluded for 2022, a brand new year of anime is upon us. Here is a schedule of the upcoming anime shows set to release throughout the year of 2023.

There’s a ton of anime releasing in 2023. Keeping track of them all can be rather difficult, especially with the multitude of seasons to follow. So we’re here to help keep you on top of it all with a list of some of the most notable anime, alongside their release date or month.

Keep in mind, some of the dates for the anime haven’t been set in stone quite yet, but once information is revealed, the page will be updated with further details.

Winter 2023

Some of the most notable anime debuts for Winter 2023 are Nier: Automata, Vinland Saga Season 2, and Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack. They’re sure to be worthwhile watches, since they’re based on strong original sources.

Here is the release schedule for January, which is the beginning of the Winter 2023 anime.

January

January 5 : The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady

: The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady January 5 : Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka IV: Fuka Shou – Yakusai-hen

: Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka IV: Fuka Shou – Yakusai-hen January 5 : Tomo-chan Is a Girl

: Tomo-chan Is a Girl January 5 : Spy Classroom

: Spy Classroom January 5 : My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog

: My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog January 5 : Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister!

: Onimai: I’m Now Your Sister! January 5 : Revenger

: Revenger January 5 : Tsurune: The Linking Shot

: Tsurune: The Linking Shot January 5 : Technoroid: Overmind

: Technoroid: Overmind January 7 : The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

: The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten January 7 : Trigun Stampede

: Trigun Stampede January 7 : Endo and Kobayashi Live!

: Endo and Kobayashi Live! January 7 : The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte

: The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte January 7 : Buddy Daddies

: Buddy Daddies January 7 : The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World

: The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World January 7 : C hillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army

: hillin’ in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King’s Army January 7 : Giant Beasts of Ars, UniteUp!

: Giant Beasts of Ars, UniteUp! January 8 : Don’t Toy with Me

: Don’t Toy with Me January 8 : Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack

: Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack January 8 : NieR: Automata Ver1.1a

: NieR: Automata Ver1.1a January 8 : The Misfit of Demon King Academy II

: The Misfit of Demon King Academy II January 8 : Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown

: Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown January 8 : By the Grace of the Gods Season 2

: By the Grace of the Gods Season 2 January 8 : Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible

: Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible January 8 : Handyman Saitou in Another World

: Handyman Saitou in Another World January 8 : Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement

: Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement January 8 : The Tale of Outcasts

: The Tale of Outcasts January 8 : Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Chaos in Urbanrama

: Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Chaos in Urbanrama January 8 : D4DJ All Mix

: D4DJ All Mix January 9 : In/Spectre Season 2

: In/Spectre Season 2 January 9 : The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2

: The Vampire Dies in No Time Season 2 January 9 : “Ippon” again!

: “Ippon” again! January 9 : KJ File 2nd Season

: KJ File 2nd Season January 10 : Vinland Saga Season 2

: Vinland Saga Season 2 January 10 : Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire

: Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire January 11 : Suddenly

: Suddenly January 11 : Egyptian Gods Season 2

: Egyptian Gods Season 2 January 12 : Kaina of the Great Snow Sea

: Kaina of the Great Snow Sea January 14 : The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It

: The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It January 14: My Life Had It Made Season 2

Spring 2023

The list of anime for Spring 2023 is absolutely loaded. Demon Slayer is probably the most notable return, with the Swordsmith Village Arc. In addition, Hell’s Paradise is a series which may end up blowing up. Based on a Shounen Jump manga, Hell’s Paradise source material has already concluded and was well received as a whole.

April

TBA: KonoSuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!

TBA: Masamune-kun’s Revenge R

TBA: The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2

TBA: Ousama Ranking: Yuuki no Takarabako

TBA: In Another World With My Smartphone 2

TBA: Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch!

TBA: Mashle: Magic and Muscles

TBA: Edens Zero 2nd Season

TBA: Insomniacs After School

TBA: The Reason Why Raeliana Ended up at the Duke’s Mansion

TBA: A Galaxy Next Door

TBA: Loving Yamada at Lv999

TBA: Summoned to Another World for a Second Time

TBA: My Home Hero

TBA: Yuri is My Job!

TBA: The Dangers in My Heart

TBA: Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts

TBA: Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

TBA: The Legendary Hero Is Dead!

TBA: The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far

TBA: Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story Season 2

TBA: Dead Mount Death Play

TBA: Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence

TBA: Ao no Orchestra

TBA: The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses

TBA: Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers

TBA: Tokyo Mew Mew New ♡ 2nd Season

TBA: The Marginal Service

TBA: Too Cute Crisis

TBA: The IDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls: U149

TBA: Opus.COLORs

TBA: Mix: Meisei Story – Nidome no Natsu

TBA: Sora no Mukou e, World Dai Star

TBA: Tousouchuu: Great Mission

May

May 17: Oshi no Ko

Summer 2023

July