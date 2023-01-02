Most anticipated anime for 2023: Demon Slayer, KonoSuba, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

With so much anime coming out all the time, it’s oftentimes difficult to filter through the typical anime tropes that gets recycled time and time again and the gems. To help anime fans, here is a list of the most anticipated anime for the year of 2023.

The anime community has been blessed with an amazing season of anime during Fall 2022 — Chainsaw Man, more Spy x Family and Bleach, plus dark horse Bocchi The Rock to name a few.

But with 2023 now upon us, there’s a lot of new anime alongside continuations of very popular titles that have been announced. And to get you excited, we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated series of the year.

Note: Anime such as One Piece, Boruto, and My Hero Academia won’t be included because they’re still ongoing from the previous season and will likely never end.

Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-hen (Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc)

The new season of Demon Slayer is easily one of the most anticipated anime of 2023. It’s grown immensely popular, with two separate seasons and a movie spinoff. This upcoming season covers one arc of the manga, which has already been concluded.

Bleach: Sennen Kessen-hen – Ketsubetsu-tan (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation)

Bleach’s grand return was received well by fans and critics alike. And though the first part of Bleach Thousand Year Blood War concluded, the second part was teased shortly after. It’s not clear how far along this new season will go, but the animation quality will impress once again.

One Punch Man Season 3

One Punch Man Season 2 may not have been as great of a success as the first season, but the third season holds great promise. The manga is still ongoing, and has only picked up its pace in recent updates.

Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season – (Kanketsu-hen Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3)

This one is a bit of a controversial one. It was originally advertised as “The Final Season,” then proceeded to split the so called season into multiple parts. But regardless, the anime itself is known for its high quality execution and has a very loyal fan base.

Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku wo! 3 (KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on This Wonderful World! 3)

This one may actually constitute as one of the “trash anime Isekai” — but KonoSuba has embraced that reputation with open arms. It holds a special place in many people’s hearts thanks to the multiple memes and incredible humor. KonoSuba’s third season will surely be jam packed with hilarious moments.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen has been growing in popularity, similarly to Demon Slayer. The two are rather similar in theme and tone, and both have great action animation. With the movie having been tremendously successful, there are high expectations for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Spy x Family Season 2

Spy x Family Season 1 was split into two parts. This created some confusion, with many calling Part 2, well, Season 2. But according to marketing, Spy x Family Season 2 is coming up in 2023, and is sure to have the same hilarious and heart touching moments which were sprinkled all over the first season.

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a

Robot girl goes brr: the NieR:Automata anime is coming in 2023, and is based on a video game which has been critically acclaimed by many reviewers and fans. The story of NieR:Automata, alongside the gameplay of course, created an almost cult-like following for the game, setting expectations very high for the anime release.

Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise

Based on a manga which has concluded, Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise is an action packed story with extraordinary character and monster design. It follows a shinobi, known as Gabaru the empty, who is on a mission to discover an elixir for immortality.

Ousama Ranking: Yuuki no Takarabako

Also known as King’s Ranking, this anime series shares the heartwarming story of a deaf prince who has little to no physical prowess. But despite his cursed situation, the child smiles in the face of adversity, fighting off against enemies more than ten times his size and coming out on top. It’s a modern day David versus Goliath, if David was deaf and physically handicapped.

Edens Zero Season 2

Fairy Tale might be over, but the author created a new series: Edens Zero. The second season continues following the manga, and will surely be an amusing casual watch for fans of the author.