Twisted Metal season 2 renewal confirmed at The Game Awards 2023

The TV adaptation for the iconic PlayStation series Twisted Metal was confirmed to be getting a second season by star Anthony Mackie at The Game Awards 2023.

Twisted Metal is a beloved PlayStation franchise, one that first launched on the original PlayStation and has featured on nearly all consoles since. The games – which all involve over-the-top vehicular mechanics and moments – are fun, sometimes gory, and also a joy to play with friends and family.

In 2023, the video game franchise was brought into the world of live-action, with Peacock developing a Twisted Metal TV series.

Twisted Metal star Anthony Mackie appeared at The Game Awards 2023. Presenting the award for best ongoing game. However, before the Marvel star read out the winner, he revealed to the crowd that Twisted Metal will officially be back for a second season.

“Thanks to the fans, Twisted Metal is coming back for season 2 on Peacock,” revealed the actor.

Marvel’s Anthony Mackie took on the starring role of John Doe while Will Arnett offered up his voice to play the iconic clown Sweet Tooth, with wrestler Samoa Joe physically portraying the role as well.

