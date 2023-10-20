Trolls 4 is “ready to go” according to director

Trolls 3 is now out in theaters, complete with a soundtrack that features ’90s boyband *NSYNC. But will a Trolls 4 happen at some point in the future?

The cartoon franchise has been a hit with kids and adults alike since 2016, propelling Dreamworks into their most successful franchise yet since Shrek.

Trolls 3 – titled Trolls Band Together – synopsis reads “Poppy discovers that Branch and his four brothers were once part of her favorite boy band. When one of his siblings, Floyd, gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop culture obscurity.”

Now that Branch has reconnected with his long-lost brothers, is there hope for Trolls 4 on the cards? Dexerto asked the film’s director for any new updates.

Trolls 4 directors already have ideas for a new film

Speaking exclusively to Dexerto, director Walt Dohrn has revealed that his team is “ready to go” with new ideas for Trolls 4.

“I hope so and we’re ready to go. We have so many ideas.”

“At this point, we say it’s really up to the world. If the world wants more Trolls, we have it. I would love to see where Branch and Poppy’s relationship goes. We have tonnes of worlds you haven’t even seen before that we’re excited to build. So we’re ready to go.”

While Trolls 4 isn’t yet confirmed, Dohrn feels as though a lot of his dream tick list was checked off while making the third installment.

“It feels like we got to do everything we wanted to do. We’ve been wanting to work with Kid Cudi for a long time, it was just trying to find the right role for him. And definitely our villains, Amy Schumer and Andrew Rannells, we’ve been wanting to work with them. So there is a list of people we’d love to work with, and I feel like we got our dream list on this film for sure.”

The stars of the show are clearly the newly reformed *NSYNC – but will fans see them stick around for Trolls 4? Time will tell.

“I think maybe in our wildest dreams, but it wasn’t it wasn’t the original intent. I think it all just kind of organically led up to Justin [Timberlake] texting us and going ‘What if I brought the guys back for this film?’ It just felt like a natural evolution and we couldn’t be more surprised and more happy.”

Trolls Band Together comes to UK cinemas on October 20 and US theaters on November 17. Find more of our upcoming film coverage below:

