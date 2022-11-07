Tom Holland & another Spider-Man rumored to appear in Across the Spider-Verse

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the long-awaited sequel to Into the Spider-Verse, is set to feature Tom Holland and another beloved webhead.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just one of the best – if not the best – Spidey movies ever made, it’s in the highest echelon of animated filmmaking, with dynamic visuals, eye-popping action, and a resonant story.

Of course, it also boasted an incredible cluster of Spider-People, including Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen, Peter Porker, Peni Parker, and Spider-Man Noir.

It’s unclear who’ll reprise their roles for Across the Spider-Verse, but Holland and another Spider-Man are rumored to be joining the cast.

Tom Holland & another Spider-Man rumored for Across the Spider-Verse

Tom Holland and the Spider-Man from Insomniac’s PlayStation game are set to appear in Across the Spider-Verse, as per The Cosmic Circus.

“As of now, there is no word as to whether or not Tom Holland would return to voice his Peter Parker for this,” the outlet wrote.

“However, we’ve been told that the character in that film and the one from the previous MCU installments are the same.”

If the PlayStation Spider-Man appears, it’s likely he’d be voiced by the same actor: Yuri Lowenthal.

The ramifications of Holland’s possible appearance in the Spider-Verse sequel remain unclear: would that make the Spider-Verse movies canon in the MCU; will Across the Spider-Verse reference No Way Home; and will characters from the Spider-Verse series, such as Miles Morales, cross over into live action?

In terms of confirmed cast characters, we can expect to see Miles (Shameik Moore), Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and Peter (Jake Johnson) return, appearing alongside Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac), who was glimpsed in Into the Spider-Verse, and villain The Spot (Jason Schwartzman).

The official synopsis reads: “Miles Morales embarks on an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is due for release on June 2, 2023.