Early Across the Spider-Verse merch gives Marvel fans a new look at Spider-Punk

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is set to arrive in theaters next summer and fans now have their first look at Spider-Punk thanks to some promotional merchandise.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was both a financial and critical success that blew the world away with its stunning animation and its equal-parts silly and heart-breaking storytelling.

While its sequel was initially set to arrive this year, the follow-up film was pushed into 2023. Although that might feel like an eternity for some eager fans, leaks are often slipping through the cracks to reveal more characters on the way. Now, a new set of promotional merch offers a glimpse into the future by way of introducing the rock-and-roll-themed Spider-Punk.

Hobart ‘Hobie’ Brown is a Spider-Man like no other. Featuring all kinds of different hardcore accessories in his comic appearances and we now know that Sony has called him up to the big screen in the second Spider-Verse film.

While it may not actually be Hobie under the mask, it’s certainly his unmistakable design that we see swinging through the air in this sneak peek.

The full puzzle shows off looks at some other familiar characters as well. Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy make prominent appearances, as well as Miguel O’Hara, who arrives in a post-credit scene in the first film. Ben Reilly, better known as Scarlet Spider, is also on display alongside the brand-new Cyber Spider-Woman.

These kinds of teases are only going to ramp up as we get closer to the release of the film, but just like this incident, the details of who exactly is under the mask might not be clean-cut, so at least there’s still something to wonder about when the big day finally arrives.