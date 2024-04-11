Brutal Tom Hiddleston spy series is returning — and there’s a surprise

It’s been eight years since the first series aired, but a brutal Tom Hiddleston spy series is returning with a surprise up its sleeve.

Back in 2016, Tom Hiddleston spy series The Night Manager made waves both in the US and across the pond in its native UK. Vanishing from screens without a trace, the show is now set to return eight years later — and not just for Season 2.

According to a report from Deadline, the BBC and Amazon have ordered two new seasons of the show, with House star Hugh Laurie returning as executive producer.

Lead star Tom Hiddleston explained in a press statement: “The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on. The depth, range, and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect.

“I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

Writer David Farr echoed: “John le Carré’s work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on Season 1 was an honor and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago that felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities.

“I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration. I am thrilled to be working again with Tom Hiddleston, Stephen Garrett, and The Ink Factory team, and to be welcoming the brilliant director Georgi Banks-Davies into our ranks.”

Though there is no release date yet, The Night Manager Season 2 is expected to begin filming later this year. The second installment will pick up eight years after Season 1 ended, though other details are currently being kept under wraps.

