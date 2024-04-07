Tom Hiddleston hints at major face-off in Deadpool & Wolverine

Tom Hiddleston, known for his role as Loki in the MCU, hinted that a major face off could occur in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

Many Marvel fans believe Deadpool & Wolverine is the key to lighting the fire back into the Marvel Cinematic universe ahead of its summer release.

Thanks to the movie’s trailer, we know that Deadpool will encounter the TVA, or Time Variance Authority, and be tasked to go across the multiverse where he will end up meeting Wolverine, who previously only appeared in the Fox owned X-Men films.

Most fans are already familiar with the TVA as they played a huge role in the Loki TV series as both protagonists and antitheses.

Because of the TVA’s connection to Loki, many Marvel fans have speculated that the God of Mischief may appear in some capacity throughout the film and their suspicions were only fueled by a comment made by Loki himself aka Tom Hiddleston.

When asked who he would like to see Loki go head to head with, Hiddleston told Variety, “Oh my goodness. I don’t know. I mean, now there’s all these new… the X-Men are back in there, right? I mean… Wolverine is in them…”

Hiddleston was pressed on if he meant that he wanted, or even possibly see, a face-off between the two, he dodged the question and repeated, “I don’t know.”

The idea of Loki facing off with Wolverine in Deadpool 3 isn’t that far-fetched as the ending he received at the end of his show positioned the God of Mischief as the most powerful being in the MCU.

At the end of Season 2, Loki sacrificed himself to destroy the Temporal Loom and used his magic to gather all of threads of time himself, which now makes him the keeper of time itself.

If the TVA, Deadpool, and Wolverine are starting to mess with the flow of time once again and it threatens the balance Loki worked so hard to achieve, it’s not off to think that the God of Time would come down from his throne to defeat whoever was causing trouble.

