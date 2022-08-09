Tom Cruise invented Les Grossman for Tropic Thunder

Tom Cruise was entirely responsible for Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, from his fat hands to the dancing.

Ethan Hunt, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, Jerry Maguire, two Vincents: Cruise is the biggest movie star in the world, and his filmography is peppered with iconic, beloved characters.

Les Grossman, the larger-than-life, f**k-your-own-face force of nature behind the scenes of Tropic Thunder, isn’t necessarily underrated, but Cruise only played him once – and fans want more.

Rejoice, for he’s coming back. Cruise and his big-screen co-pilot Christopher McQuarrie are plotting their post-Mission: Impossible future, and the return of Les Grossman is on the horizon.

Who is Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder?

Tropic Thunder, released in 2008 and directed by Ben Stiller, follows a group of actors (played by Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, and Jay Baruchel) on the set of a big-budget war movie. When their director (Steve Coogan) drops them in the middle of the jungle in a bid for authenticity, they end up abandoned and targeted by local drug lords.

Cruise plays Les Grossman, the studio executive overseeing the film, who scolds Coogan’s director… and pretty much anyone he lays his eyes on. When the actors’ captors, known as the Flaming Dragon gang, call Les to demand a ransom payment, he doesn’t mince his words:

“First, take a big step back… and literally, f**k your own face! I don’t know what kind of pan-pacific bullsh*t power play you’re trying to pull here, but Asia Jack is my territory. So whatever you’re thinking, you’d better think again!

“Otherwise I’m gonna have to head down there and I will rain down an un-godly f**king firestorm upon you! You’re gonna have to call the f**king United Nations and get a f**king binding resolution to keep me from f**king destroying you. I’m talking scorched earth, motherf**ker! I will massacre you! I will f**k you up!”

Les isn’t fussed about the actors being killed, as it’ll result in a massive insurance payout. Of course, everything’s fine in the end – their ordeal is assembled into ‘Tropic Blunder’, which wins eight Oscars and grosses $400 million – and the movie closes with Les dancing to ‘Get Back’ by Ludacris.

Tom Cruise came up with Les Grossman for Tropic Thunder

During an interview as part of BBC Radio 1’s Movies That Made Me, Cruise revealed the origin of Les Grossman. He wasn’t conceived by Stiller, nor did he emerge from the writers’ room – he was all Cruise’s idea.