Bad Boys 4 reveals who should take over from Will Smith & Martin Lawrence

Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s explosive ending has revealed the two characters who should take over Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s iconic roles.

The fourth entry in the action movie franchise brought back a lot of characters from past installments, including Marcus Burnett’s (Lawrence) son-in-law Reggie McDonald and Mike Lowrey’s (Smith) estranged son Armando Aretas.

Though the two men never interacted on screen, their actions throughout Bad Boys: Ride or Die showcased why they would be the best candidates to take over for Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s characters.

Unlike some characters who died during Bad Boy 4’s ending, both Reggie and Armando are still alive and well, so they could potentially be the face of the new Bad Boy generation. Warning: spoilers for Bad Boys: Ride or Die below.

The main argument of why these two men should become the new Bad Boys is due to their impeccable fighting skills and no-fear attitude.

Towards the end of the movie, Marcus’ family become the target of villain James McGrath’s kidnapping plot. But, Marcus can’t help them because he’s currently on the run as a wanted man.

So, he ends up calling Reggie, a current U.S. Marine Master Sergeant, and tells him to protect the family, which he does by using his intense military training to take out 15 assassins while Marcus, Mike, and their crew watch.

As for Armando, he’s an active participant in the Bad Boys’ plan to recuse Mike’s wife Christine and Captain Howard’s granddaughter, Callie. He goes so far as to be stabbed multiple times while trying to recuse the latter.

It’s these moments that highlight how truly badass both men, like their respective fathers, are. As such, it makes sense that they would be the ones to take up the Bad Boy mantle when it comes time to Marcus and Mike to retire.

And fans of the movie seem keen on getting Reggie and Armando into these roles ASAP as one fan tweeted, “The Bad Boys franchise has finally germinated! My absolute MVP in Bad Boys (4) ride or die is definitely Reggie! We all remember his iconic debut scene as a timid tall teenager in Bod Boys 2. Now, a full US Marine with mad fighting skills! Him & Armando are the next Bad Boys!”

Another fan commented, “Reggie has officially became the greatest son in law in movie history in #BadBoys Ride or Die. Greenlight a spin-off with him and Armando and title it ‘Bad Sons.’ Billion dollar movie.”

A third fan went so far as to pitch the plot for Reggie and Armando’s Bad Boys movie to be an intense team-up rescue mission, “Plot being a family vacation in Mexico were the cartel are trying to kill Armando for helping Mike in Bad Boys 4. They get the drop on Mike and Marcus so Reggie and Armando have to save them.”

As Bad Boys 4’s box office continues to climb, the probability of a Reggie and Armando movie doesn’t seem too far-fetched.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is now playing in theaters.