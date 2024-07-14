It’s well-documented that Tom Cruise A) loves movies, and B) loves popcorn. He got to experience both at the Twisters premiere, and cast member Anthony Ramos has revealed that the Top Gun star was “losing his mind” while watching the movie.

Ramos, who plays Javi in Twisters, got a first hand experience of Cruise’s famous levels of enthusiasm during the premiere of the new movie.

“Glen [Powell] was sitting behind me, my brother was next to me, and Tom was behind my brother. Tom just kept hitting me the whole entire movie,” Ramos said [via People]. “After the third time I turned back around, like, ‘Yo, Tom Cruise is bugging out right now!’ He keeps hitting me.”

Evidently, the Twister sequel was enough to impress Cruise, who continued to laugh and enjoy himself throughout.

“He keeps hitting me because he’s excited about different moments, and he’s laughing,” Ramos added. “He’s just laughing out loud the whole entire film. He wasn’t afraid to express himself. I was super grateful about that.”

When asked about what happened after the action movie ended, Ramos revealed that Cruise was quick with the praise.

“We hugged it out. He’s like, ‘Yo, bro, good man, good stuff.’ So shout out to Tom Cruise, man. It was really cool.”

Cruise made headlines when he turned up to the premiere, all to support his love of film as well as his Top Gun: Maverick co-star, Glen Powell. In a viral video, Cruise could even be seen standing with Powell and encouraging the younger star to pose with his popcorn.

On Instagram, Cruise posted a picture of him and Powell accompanied by the caption, “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”

When it comes to endorsements, it doesn't get much better than Cruise having a blast.