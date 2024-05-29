Tom Cruise has a secret six-hour movie he only shows to his friends

Glen Powell just revealed that Tom Cruise has a secret movie all about filmmaking — and he only shows it to a select few.

It’s no small feat, either, with the apparent video lasting around six hours long. According to Powell, who starred alongside Cruise in 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise sent him to a movie theater in LA to watch a “film school” movie he’d created solely for his friends.

When Powell arrived to an empty theater where he was due to watch the six-hour movie alone, he was met with Cruise’s face on screen. The legendary star then apparently broke down everything he’d learned about filmmaking over the decades.

Article continues after ad

“He said, ‘This is just for my friends,'” Powell explained to GQ. “[Cruise] is like: ‘Do we all agree that this is what a camera is? This is the difference between a film camera and a digital camera…’ The funniest part is on flying. It was like he put together this entire flight school. So he would literally go ‘OK, this is what a plane is. Here’s how things fly. Here’s how air pressure works.'”

Article continues after ad

Powell also said that Cruise has no intention of ever releasing the film to the public. However, this isn’t flying with fans, who have become absolutely obsessed with the idea of Cruise’s secret filmmaking school.

Article continues after ad

As one fan wrote on X/Twitter: “I need this… I need to see this so f**king bad.”

“Releasing the six-hour Tom Cruise film school will save movie theaters,” said another.

One user asked: “How do I get into the Tom Cruise film school? Is there a church I have to join or…”

Others joked about the lengths they’d go to in order to watch the movie, with one user writing: “We need a heist movie about a group of guys just like me stealing a taped recording of this film school,” and another admitting: “Would commit unforgivable acts for a chance to watch this.”

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the new movies you need to be watching. You can also find out what we know about Mission: Impossible 8 and Twisters.