Has Glen Powell joined Scientology? Rumor explained

Glen Powell is one of the most popular new stars in Hollywood right now. But, is he rubbing shoulders with the folk down at the Church of Scientology?

He’s been acting for many years now, getting his start early in the Spy Kids franchise. Powell’s big break, however, came in Top Gun: Maverick, and we’re holding out hope he will star in Top Gun 3 eventually.

2024 has been a great year for Powell already, with new movies like Hit Man and Twisters further cementing his star status.

It seems Glen Powell can do no wrong, but there is one potential blemish on his perfect record. Let’s see if those Scientology rumors have any substance to them.

Article continues after ad

Why do people think he’s joined the Church of Scientology?

The Glen Powell Scientology rumors all stem from his close connection to fellow actor, Tom Cruise.

Powell and Cruise starred together in Top Gun: Maverick, and the pair have been spotted spending time together since.

Article continues after ad

Cruise shared a tweet on July 8 with a photo of him and Powell heading in to watch Twisters together, with the caption: “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”

Tom Cruise’s X account

This led to many jokes on social media, with one user saying: “Glen Powell has been selected to host Tom Cruise’s soul when Cruise becomes too weak so that he can continue making movies for the rest of time.”

Article continues after ad

Jokes aside, Cruise has long been associated with the Church of Scientology and some believe he may have introduced Powell to the controversial religion.

A report from The Globe previously suggested Cruise was handing out Scientology materials on the set of Top Gun: Maverick to both Powell and their co-star, Miles Teller in an attempt to groom them to the religious group.

This rumor was debunked by Gossip Cop, with sources from the film claiming no such thing happened during the production.

Article continues after ad

So, is he part of the Church of Scientology?

As far as we’re aware, no, Glen Powell is not a member of the Church of Scientology.

Article continues after ad

Can a guy not just take an innocent photo with his buddy Tom Cruise these days? Actors who work together are often likely to become friends.

Cruise is particularly passionate about championing new talent in the industry and we all know how he feels about the power of the blockbuster. So, it figures that he would gravitate towards an actor like Glen Powell after collaborating on Top Gun.

So far, the only loose connections between Powell and Scientology have come from a Reddit thread and a speculative article. Powell may or may not be interested in the religion, and he very likely sees Cruise as a mentor, but there’s no proof that he is a member of the Church of Scientology.

Article continues after ad

Tom Cruise and Scientology

Cruise was reportedly converted to Scientology in 1986 by his first wife, Mimi Rogers. He became a vocal advocate for the movement in the early 2000s.

Article continues after ad

Paramount Pictures

After his association with the Church of Scientology was revealed by a newspaper in the early ’90s, Cruise acknowledged his affiliation in an interview with Barbara Walters in 1992.

Cruise has never publicly denounced his links to Scientology. However, the furor around the matter has certainly died down in recent years.

In fact, in May 2024, a source told In Touch (via Yahoo News), that now Cruise has “bigger and better things” to do than spend time connecting with Scientologists. Apparently, Cruise now keeps his business and his faith very separate, and he is no longer a “huge presence” in those circles.

Article continues after ad

Other Scientology celebrities

There are many other notable actors associated with Scientology, including John Travolta, Elisabeth Moss, Giovanni Ribisi, Lisa Marie Presley, and Michael Pena.

Travolta is perhaps the most open about his involvement with Scientology. On the Scientology website, he is quoted as saying: “As a Scientologist, I have the technology to handle life’s problems and I have used this to help others in life as well… I would say Scientology put me into the big time.”

Article continues after ad

Elisabeth Moss, star of Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale, has spoken to The Advocate before about how her connection to the church is “grossly misunderstood” by the media.

Article continues after ad

Giovanni Ribisi has been a Scientologist his whole life, having been raised with the faith alongside his sister. He was even involved in the opening of a Scientology Museum in 2005.

Presley left the church in 2012 after being a member since childhood, claiming her involvement was causing her to “self-destruct.”

Pena, who is best known for his supporting role in the Ant-Man movies, has gone on record to say that joining Scientology in 2000 made him a “better actor.”

If you want to blur the lines between stars and their personal lives some more, check out our breakdown of the Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner feud. Or, for something a little less tense, the Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel feud.