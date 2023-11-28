This company will give you $2,500 for watching 25 Christmas movies, but there’s a catch
A company has announced that they’ll pay $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days. However, there’s a pretty big catch.
Christmas movies are a marker of the holiday season for most of us. There’s nothing better than settling down to a warm cup of cocoa, and streaming your favorite holiday classics.
But what if you got paid $2,500 to do this? Well, that’s what one company is offering.
CableTV are looking to hire a “Chief of Cheer,” and along with the huge cash payout, the Chief of Cheer will also get a one-year membership to several streaming services.
“One of our favorite holiday traditions is breaking out the bin of old VHS tapes (or, more realistically, the ‘holiday’ sections of our favorite streaming services) and watching some classic seasonal movies.”
“If you feel the same, we have good news for you: you could get paid $2,500 just for keeping up this festive tradition,” their website states.
What’s the catch to $25,000 Christmas movie prize?
Well, the only catch is that the company will be hiring a single person to undertake the task, rather than multiple Christmas movie fans.
Those who apply must be 18 years or older, and can do so via the company’s online application form.
If successful, you’ll be asked to watch a ton of holiday classics, including:
- Klaus
- Last Christmas
- Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Die Hard
- Elf
- Frosty the Snowman
If you’re interested in applying, we’d recommend that you do so sooner rather than later, as the application process closes on December 1st.