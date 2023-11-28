This company will give you $2,500 for watching 25 Christmas movies, but there’s a catch

A company has announced that they’ll pay $2,500 to watch 25 Christmas movies in 25 days. However, there’s a pretty big catch.

Christmas movies are a marker of the holiday season for most of us. There’s nothing better than settling down to a warm cup of cocoa, and streaming your favorite holiday classics.

But what if you got paid $2,500 to do this? Well, that’s what one company is offering.

CableTV are looking to hire a “Chief of Cheer,” and along with the huge cash payout, the Chief of Cheer will also get a one-year membership to several streaming services.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“One of our favorite holiday traditions is breaking out the bin of old VHS tapes (or, more realistically, the ‘holiday’ sections of our favorite streaming services) and watching some classic seasonal movies.”

“If you feel the same, we have good news for you: you could get paid $2,500 just for keeping up this festive tradition,” their website states.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

What’s the catch to $25,000 Christmas movie prize?

Flickr

Well, the only catch is that the company will be hiring a single person to undertake the task, rather than multiple Christmas movie fans.

Article continues after ad

Those who apply must be 18 years or older, and can do so via the company’s online application form.

Article continues after ad

If successful, you’ll be asked to watch a ton of holiday classics, including:

Klaus

Last Christmas

Mickey’s Christmas Carol

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

Miracle on 34th Street

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Die Hard

Elf

Frosty the Snowman

If you’re interested in applying, we’d recommend that you do so sooner rather than later, as the application process closes on December 1st.