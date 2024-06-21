Netflix teams up with popcorn company to launch its very own line of snacks

Netflix is dipping its toes into the snack industry, bringing viewers a ready-to-eat popcorn line that can be enjoyed while streaming your fave shows or movies.

The announcement was made on Netflix’s website, where the streaming service encouraged subscribers to “kick off summer” with a bag from their new popcorn line.

“Enjoy your new favorite movie or show with a delicious bag of popcorn,” the site reads, revealing the brand name for Netflix‘s movie snack as Now Popping.

To bring viewers this new product, the streamer teamed up with another company, Popcorn Indiana.

At the time of writing, Netflix has two flavors with the popcorn company, including Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle and Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle.

As of now, only Cult Classic Cheddar Kettle is available on Popcorn Indiana’s website, however, the company does sell a range of other flavors, both sweet and savory. If you’re ready to try it, an 8-ounce bag of Now Popping will lower your bank account by $4.49 — making it not far off from Netflix’s Basic subscription plan at $6.99 a month.

Now Popping is available in Walmart stores across the US, as well as other retailers. To help get your hands on a bag, Popcorn Indiana has a locator search to show you nearby stores supplying the popular snack.

This isn’t Netflix’s first time partnering up with a company to bring viewers something to chow down on, previously teaming up with Ben & Jerry to create the Netflix & Chill’d ice cream.

Both snacks are perfect for the warmer months ahead, with Netflix announcing their popcorn line alongside the streamer’s summer lineup.

This lineup included new seasons of Too Hot to Handle and Cobra Kai, as well as the final season of The Umbrella Academy — plenty of binge-able shows that might just require a snack or ten on the side.