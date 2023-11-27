There’s Something in the Barn review: Evil elves cause a bloody Christmas

A new Christmas movie combines laughter and scares via some Scandinavian elves. But while the creatures in question are brutal throughout There’s Something in the Barn, both the comedy and horror lacks bite.

It’s been a strong year for elves. An Irish iteration of the monsters – called Red Caps – wreaked havoc in the excellent Unwelcome back in January. While as December approaches, there’s something in a barn that looks a lot like a bloodthirsty Norwegian elf.

But where Unwelcome started out deadly serious, and stayed that way for much of the movie, There’s Something in the Barn has a lighter touch, combining the chaos and kill-count of Gremlins with the broad comedy of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

However, while it apes those festive faves – and at times rips them off – There’s Something in the Barn never reaches the dizzy heights of either Christmas classic.

What is There’s Something in the Barn about?

The action begins with a brief prologue in which a man tries to kill whatever’s in his barn. But he quickly finds the tables turned, with the target killing him.

Then we’re into the story proper – “one year later” – with an American family moving to the Norwegian house next to where the barn stands, with plans to turn the property into an eco-friendly hotel. Something that doesn’t exactly ingratiate them with the locals.

Silicon Valley actor Martin Star plays dad Bill, who sees this new endeavour as a way to help his kids get over the death of their mother and bond with his new partner. Which is a long-shot; one that might have paid off, were it not for the fact that there’s something in that barn…

Learning the rules

The thing in question is named – somewhat appropriately – a Barn Elf, and Bill’s son Lucas is the first to encounter the grumpy wee fellow. And the first to learn the rules, which pay homage to Gremlins (or steal wholesale from that movie, depending on how generous you feel).

Rule one is that Barn Elves don’t like change, so remodelling their home for visitors isn’t a good idea. Rule two is that Barn Elves hate artificial light, so sticking flashy decorations everywhere is inadvisable. Rule three is that Barn Elves hate loud noises, so constant bickering is a bad idea. But Bill’s family can’t help themselves.

Lucas tries to make a truce with their diminutive neighbor, and it nearly works, were it not for some bad fish. But fail it does, with said elf quickly turning on the family. And he isn’t alone; a pint-sized army soon descends on the house, and participates in an action-packed home invasion that features death by mallet, icicle, and snow-plow.

Colorful locals save the day

These scenes are fun, most notably when the creatures get hammered on “fun-water,” then find themselves a gun. But the monsters lack true menace, so they never fully feel like a threat.

A few too many of their jokes fall flat. And that goes for the overarching script, which pokes fun at the customs and cuisine on Norway in frequently mean-spirited fashion.

Mercifully, that cruelty is offset by colorful locals who play supporting roles throughout the movie, and bring much-needed life to proceedings. Standouts include a historian who shares knowledge of the angry antagonists. And a local policewoman who is more concerned with getting home to her pork dinner than saving the foreigners. As played by Henriette Steenstrup, she steals scenes on a regular basis, and delivers most of the film’s funniest lines.

Is There’s Something in the Barn good?

Unlike the film’s antagonists, There’s Something in the Barn doesn’t outstay its welcome, breezing by at a brisk pace. And there’s a decent Christmas message buried in the movie’s midst, with all that death and destruction ultimately bringing the family together, just as Bill had hoped.

But it’s a pale imitation of the aforementioned Gremlins and Christmas Vacation. The same goes for movies like Rare Exports and Krampus; festive fright flicks that get the balance between humor and horror right where There’s Something in the Barn falls just short.

There’s Something in the Barn score: 3/5

An imitation of other, better Christmas comedy-horrors, There’s Something in the Barn is nevertheless an amusing and diverting way to spend 100 minutes this festive season.

There’s Something In The Barn hits UK cinemas and digital download on December 1. For more reviews, head here.