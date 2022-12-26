The Witcher Blood Origin: What is the Conjunction of the Spheres?

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

What is the “conjunction of the spheres” in The Witcher: Blood Origin? It’s the event at the heart of the prequel – but what is it, and what happens?

Before 2019, The Witcher was best known as a beloved series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and an acclaimed video game franchise, with Wild Hunt considered to be one of the best – if not the best – open world RPG ever made.

Then came Netflix with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. While the show has received a mixed response over the years, the streaming platform has invested in the world of the Continent – leading to Blood Origin.

Set thousands of years before the time of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, The Witcher Blood Origin revolves around the making of the first Witcher and the “conjunction of the spheres” – so, what even is that?

Spoilers of The Witcher Blood Origin to follow…

The Witcher Blood Origin: The conjunction of the spheres explained

The “conjunction of the spheres” was a major event in The Witcher universe, marking the moment the worlds of monsters, elves, and humans collided.

This astrological cataclysm saw all sorts of creatures trapped within one dimension, as well as introducing “chaos” – or “magic”, as it’s also known – to the world.

The event is triggered by Syndril and Balor battling in front of Xin’trea’s ancient monolith. In order to defeat him, Zacaré connects them both to the structure, causing it to explode and a beam to fire into the sky.

“With a final touch, the great mage shattered his greatest creation, not realizing the energy released would shatter space and time itself,” Seanchai narrates.

“The fragile veils between worlds had been ripped apart. Planes of existence began to cross, skies warred with skies, night fed upon day, multiple worlds crossed through other, scattering seeds like species as they merged. This was the Conjunction of the Spheres.

“Every living thing fell silent… and then, the Continent awoke. Strange ships lay wrecked, having cast an even stranger cargo on elven shores. Humans, cast forever and far from their own world, mankind now walked among elves. Nothing would ever be the same again.”

A journal entry in The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings also read: “Because of this event, creatures never seen before entered our world, and still do not have their own ecological niche here.

“Among others, graveirs and ghouls are relics of the permeation of the spheres, though elven tradition has it that we, humans, are also newcomers from that time. The sorcerers claim that humanity received both the wondrous gift and the terrible curse that they consider magic to be at that time.”

The Witcher: Blood Origin is on Netflix now. You can check out our review here, and the rest of our coverage here.