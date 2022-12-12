Golden Globes: Avatar 2 & Top Gun Maverick nominated for Best Picture

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Avatar 2 and Top Gun: Maverick have been nominated for Best Picture at the Golden Globes.

If there’s two movies that’ll define 2022, it’s Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick. The former is the sequel to the highest-grossing movie of all time, with James Cameron returning to cinemas for the first time in 13 years.

The latter is a legacy sequel to Tom Cruise’s 1986, playing-with-the-boys classic, which defied everybody’s expectations when it became the biggest (and best) blockbuster of the year.

These aren’t just populist movies being included for the sake of it – they’re genuine achievements in the medium, and the Golden Globes has stepped up to reward them.

Article continues after ad

Avatar 2 and Top Gun Maverick get Golden Globes nominations

Both Avatar 2 and Top Gun: Maverick have earned nominations in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category at this year’s Golden Globes.

Also nominated is Tár, The Fabelmans, and Elvis. Unlike the Oscars, the Golden Globes splits its Best Picture winners into two categories: Drama and Musical/Comedy.

In the latter field, the following films earned nominations: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Triangle of Sadness.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

James Cameron also nabbed a Best Director nomination for Avatar 2, while Top Gun: Maverick has also been nominated for Best Original Song for Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’.

Article continues after ad

Top Gun: Maverick has briefly returned to cinemas ahead of Avatar 2 being unleashed on multiplexes. It’s the first of four planned sequels, with Avatar 3 set for release in December next year. The question is, will it play well at the Oscars as well as the Globes?

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron said: “No disrespect to the Academy… but I’m more interested in the film getting out there to regular folks, and them taking the message to heart, and being entertained.”

You can check out the full list of Golden Globes nominees here.

Avatar: The Way of Water hits cinemas on December 16, 2022. You can find out more about the movie here, and the best way to watch it here.