Daryl Dixon show brings back fan favorite Walking Dead character

A fan favorite cameo was debuted during The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and it left big implications for the upcoming season finale.

Fans of The Walking Dead have been watching the series’ new spin-off show, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, to see if the show will connect back to its original series.

Though the series is focused on Daryl Dixon, another fan favorite Walking Dead character made a cameo during the show’s penultimate episode.

Article continues after ad

Daryl hears from an old friend from The Walking Dead

In the second to last episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl received an unexpected call from back home in America.

Though the call was a bit distorted by static, it’s clear that he was hearing the voice of Carol from the original Walking Dead series as they caught on briefly on what’s been going on.

Article continues after ad

It may be hard to hear, but both fans and Daryl could hear Carol very clearly saying that someone “came back” before the message cuts out.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Entertainment Weekly spoke with Daryl Dixon showrunner David Zabel, who explained how Carol’s message fit into the overall world they created.

“It is important to what her ongoing story may be, and it is important in terms of what we were thinking is going on in Carol’s world at that moment” Zabel said. “It’s also not what the audience expects or anticipates, if they’re anticipating something. So it will ultimately prove to be surprising. But that’s all based on the idea that we’re going to play out that story.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When TWD fans last saw Daryl before his spin-off series, he was on a mission to find Michonne and Rick so he could bring them back to the group. Carol’s message could be setting up a Season 2 where fans get to see Daryl reunite with his friends.

For more coverage of The Walking Dead, click here.