When is The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 on?

If you’re fully invested in the latest spinoff in the walkerverse, here’s what you need to know about when The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 is on.

We’re now just two episodes off the finale of The Ones Who Live, and an explosive ending is well and truly on the way.

When it comes to The Walking Dead franchise, The Ones Who Live has so far been the highest-rated of the spinoff shows. We’ve been following Rick and Michonne for four episodes now, watching them reunite and battle through their opposing views of the CRM.

Here, we’ve got everything you need to know about when The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 is on (and how you can watch it) below.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5, ‘Become’, will air on Sunday March 24 at 9pm ET on AMC.

Here’s the full release schedule for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live:

Episode 1: ‘Years’ – February 25 at 9pm ET

Episode 2: ‘Gone’ – March 3 at 9pm ET

Episode 3: ‘Bye’ – March 10 at 9pm ET

Episode 4: ‘What We’ – March 17 at 9pm ET

Episode 5: ‘Become’ – March 24 at 9pm ET

Episode 6: ‘The Last Time’ – March 31 at 9pm ET

As the penultimate episode of the spinoff series, you won’t want to miss what happens next. Rick and Michonne have finally seemingly escaped the clutches of the CRM, with Rick finally relenting to their new reality. But as they drive away from a crumbling apartment building in Episode 4, there’s a sense that they won’t get far before they encounter Jadis and the like once again.

How to watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5

You can watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 5 live on AMC, or stream on AMC+ directly afterward.

The Ones Who Live is currently unavailable outside the US, so if you’re hoping to keep up to date with Rick and Michonne’s journey from a different territory, then you’ll need a VPN to access AMC+. The best for the job is ExpressVPN — you can sign-up easily using the link below.

