The Ones Who Live Episode 4 hailed as “best episode of TV ever”

Fans are calling Episode 4 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live some of the best TV seen in a long time.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 was always set to pull fans in. Following Michonne and Rick’s dodgy escape from the CRM (by jumping out of a moving helicopter, mind you), everyone was gunning to see how they survived. But things took a calmer turn than expected, with a singular apartment building acting as the setting for the majority of the episode.

As Rick and Michonne battled out their differing opinions, Episode 4 became a smaller drama, rather than the action-packed Walking Dead spinoff we’ve become used to. Danai Gurira also penned this episode, so all eyes were on The Ones Who Live cast member to see what she could do when given the creative reigns.

Thankfully, it paid off. Fans have since flocked to social media to praise the latest episode as being a highlight of the entire franchise.

Walking Dead fans say Episode 4 of The Ones Who Live is the best yet

Fans are already praising the latest Walking Dead spinoff, The Ones Who Live, but Episode 4 is reaching new levels of appreciation from fans.

Episode 4 acts as something of a bottle episode, with Rick and Michonne trapped inside an apartment building, left to hash out their problems. Michonne is trying to convince Rick to runaway with her, while he’s still under the assumption that there’s no escape from the CRM. This, set inside a crumbling building with walkers advancing, clearly makes for good TV.

After the episode’s premiere, fans jumped online to praise the spectacular writing from Danai Gurira and performances from both the leads. In fact, many are calling it the best the franchise has had to offer in years.

“They were right… this is one of the best episodes in The Walking Dead History,” one fan on X wrote. Another agreed, saying: “Best episode ever!!! The emotion, the angst, the passion, the realness. It’s giving everything.”

“Beautiful, emotional and perfect are the best words to describe this episode,” another said. “Danai delivered and she delivered one of the best episodes in The Walking Dead history!!!”

Beyond this, some viewers are even going so far as to say that its quality extends beyond the franchise itself, and stands as some of the best television in years.

“Four episodes in and we are eating good week in week out. The whole project is filled with passion which I believe has made this some of the best TV in years,” said one fan.

“Episode 4 of the ones who live made me want to k*ll myself, the single best episode of anything ever,” wrote another.

“Episode 4 of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is my favorite episode of TV I’ve ever seen,” another added.

