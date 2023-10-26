The Simpsons Silence of the Lambs parody looks gruesome

When it comes to staple episodes of The Simpsons, Treehouse of Horror is up there with the best. This time, the cartoon family is taking on Silence of the Lambs.

Though The Simpsons first started airing in 1989, the first episode of Halloween feature Treehouse of Horror didn’t take place until Season 2 in 1990.

A year later, Silence of the Lambs was released, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster. The film’s synopsis reads “Clarice Starling, an FBI trainee, seeks help from Hannibal Lecter, a psychopathic serial killer and former psychiatrist, in order to apprehend another murderer who has been claiming female victims.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The two fictional worlds aren’t normally two that would naturally go together, but from the first previews of the latest Treehouse of Horror episode, they could be a match made in heaven.

The Simpsons take on Silence of the Lambs in new Treehouse of Horror parody

The Simpsons are set to take on Silence of the Lambs in their latest Treehouse of Horror Halloween parody – and at first glance, things are looking gruesome.

In the two preview images that FX have publicly released, an adult Lisa Simpson can be seen with a security guard who resembles a grown yet haggard Nelson Muntz. Guts have been spilled across a bloodied floor to spell out “Hi Lisa!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A second photo reveals adult Lisa sitting across a table from Sideshow Bob, who still seems to be locked up in Springfield Penitentiary. As expected, time as also taken its toll on him.

It comes as no surprise that the two previews of The Simpsons meets Silence of the Lambs has caught the attention of the show’s fanbase.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I am surprised they haven’t done Silence of the Lambs sooner. The Simpsons Halloween specials are always fun. I hope this is great,” one user posted on X/Twitter.

Article continues after ad

“Treehouse of Horror is always a must-watch,” a second agreed, with a third commenting “Can’t wait for this to come out. I look forward to all the Simpson Specials.”

Article continues after ad

However, other fans had their concerns. “Whose bright idea at Fox was it to air this the week after Halloween instead of the week of?” one complained.

“Maybe I’m misremembering but, when they made movie parodies for an entire episode or for a treehouse of horror. Didn’t they use the movie as just a base and then write something new from that. When now it seems they almost do a scene-for-scene remake. Like they did with Parasite,” another weighed in.

Article continues after ad

“The rare case where Family Guy did this first,” a third noted.

Does the fanbase care? Probably not. “Silence of the Lambs?!?!?! I’m ready!” one excitedly posted.

Article continues after ad

You can read more Halloween content below: