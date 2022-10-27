The Santa Clauses: Release date, cast, plot, trailers & more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

The Santa Clauses will continue the story from the three classic movies from the 90s and 2000s, with Tim Allen returning.

The Santa Clause quickly became a cult classic Christmas movie after its release in 1994. Telling the story of a workaholic dad (Tim Allen) who inadvertently takes on the mantle of Father Christmas, the movie was praised for its campiness mixed with old-time holiday spirit.

The movie would go on to spawn two sequels, The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

All three movies focused on Scott’s relationship with his ex-wife and son, and how he juggled the duties of being Santa with those of being a father.

Now, 15 years after the last film, he and the family are returning in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. Here is everything we know about the show.

The first two episodes will release on November 16, 2022. The limited series has four episodes total, with one episode airing per week after the premiere.

The Santa Clauses: Who is a part of the cast?

Tim Allen returns as Santa Clause, joined by several characters from the previous films. Elizabeth Mitchell returns as Scott’s wife, Mrs. Claus and Eric Lloyd reprises his role as Charlie Calvin, Scott’s son.

In addition, David Krumholt will return as Bernard, Santa’s number one elf, after being absent from the The Santa Clause 3.

Notable actors from previous movies not returning include Judge Reinhold as Neil Miller, Wendy Crewson as Laura Miller, and Spencer Breslin as Curtis.

Newcomers to the franchise include Kal Penn as Simon Choksi, a single father similar to Scott in the first movie. Austin Kane and Elizabeth Allen-Dick will appear as the children of Mr. & Mrs. Claus, along with Laura San Giacomo as Befana the Christmas Witch.

In addition, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is expected to make a cameo appearance.

The Santa Clauses: Is there a trailer?

The first trailer debuted on October 27, 2022 and can be seen below.

The Santa Clauses: What is the plot?

At D23, Disney released a synopsis of the story, which reads “Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever….With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.”

We will update this article as more information becomes available.