Will Eda and King return in The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

The first episode of The Owl House Season 3 has given fans a breakdown on what happened to Amity, Luz, Hunter, Gus, Willow, Vee, and Camila during the months since the Day of Unity, but fans still haven’t seen Eda, King or Raine.

Fans of The Owl House had an emotional end to Season 2, as Luz and her friends took on Phillip to stop the Day of Unity. Despite their best efforts, Amity, Luz, Hunter, Gus, and Willow found themselves stranded in the human world, leaving Eda, King, Raine, and many other important characters in the Boiling Isles.

The Owl House Season 3, which kicked off on October 15, started viewers out in the human realm, covering several months as the group attempts to find a way back to the Boiling Isles. The episode, which shows Luz and Hunter coming to terms with their part in the Day of Unity, ends just as they leave to return to the Boiling Isles, cutting off as the portal opened by Titan’s Blood closes after Luz and Amity.

However, at no point during the episode is the audience given a glimpse of Eda, King, Hooty, or any of the other characters that have been a part of the story so far. Because of this, many are wondering if Luz and Eda will be reunited in episode 2.

Luz will likely attempt to find Eda in The Owl House Episode 2

While Luz and her friends have no idea what has happened in the Boiling Isles since the Day of Unity, there has likely been some upheaval since they went missing.

Amity, Gus, and Willow each have families that have been looking for them, and it isn’t clear what happened to Eda and Raine at the end of Season 2.

Disney, Nintendo Amity, Luz, and Hunter look for a way back to the Boiling Isles

While there haven’t been any teasers for The Owl House episodes that will air in 2023, it is likely fans will learn about Eda’s journey fairly quickly at the start of the episode. It is even possible the story may start from Eda’s perspective after the Day of Unity, getting fans caught up in a mirror to the first episode.

Eda has become deeply attached to Luz and her friends, and has likely been attempting to reconnect with them from the Boiling Isles, potentially with the help of Raine and the other parents.

The Owl House has shown an interesting change of pace with character reactions, so it isn’t likely Eda will be angry with Luz for what happened before they went missing. Hopefully, the reunion will be everything fans need to ease the emotional wounds of Season 2.

Will fans find out what happened to King?

The biggest mystery that could be addressed in the second episode of The Owl House Season 3 is what happened to King after he knocked Luz and the others through the Portal Door. After the second season, King made a deal with The Collector and may have been taken captive by the strange entity.

Disney Channel Eda, King, and Luz ride together

It has been revealed that King has a bigger part to play in the story than was originally known in Season 1, and it is likely he is the key to solving the overarching battle against Belos. It is possible that after reuniting with Eda, Luz and the crew will work together to locate King and free him from The Collector’s clutches.

The Owl House Season 3 Episode 2 will air on the Disney Channel and Disney Now after the start of 2023.